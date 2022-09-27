Tally Health Appoints Melanie Goldey as Chief Executive Officer

Accomplished Executive with Deep Experience Driving Strategic and Operational Excellence at Technology-Enabled, High-Growth Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tally Health (the "Company"), an early-stage biotechnology company developing solutions to increase healthspan, extend longevity, and make healthier aging accessible, today announced that Melanie Goldey has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 12, 2022.

"We are excited to welcome Melanie as CEO, as we continue to progress toward launching Tally Health," said Dr. David Sinclair, Co-Founder of Tally Health, and a Professor in the Department of Genetics and Co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Sinclair added, "Melanie is a proven, mission-driven leader with significant operational and financial expertise, and a track record of scaling and driving growth at consumer technology companies. I am confident that under her leadership, we will continue building out our world-class team, develop impactful solutions for consumers, and position the business for long-term success."

Goldey is a dynamic executive with 20 years of experience driving strategic and operational success at technology-enabled, high-growth companies. She joins Tally Health from TMRW Life Sciences, a life sciences technology company providing an automated, software-guided specimen management solution for the egg and embryos used in in vitro fertilization, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Refinery29, where she led its merger with Vice Media Group, and as Senior Vice President of Everyday Health Group, where she helped scale the company through its IPO and subsequent acquisition. Goldey has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of New York and the Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology, both by the Healthcare Technology Report. She began her career as a technology and media investment banker at J.P. Morgan.

"I'm thrilled to join and lead Tally Health, bringing together my passions for technology and consumer-focused healthcare," said Goldey. "I'm excited to work with Dr. Sinclair and the incredible Tally Health team in developing innovative tools to give people insight into their unique health trajectory and actionable ways to improve their lives and extend their healthspan."

About Tally Health

Tally Health is a biotechnology company working on increasing healthspan, extending longevity, and making healthier aging accessible. The Company is incubated and backed by L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Tally Health launches in early 2023. Join the waitlist at tallyhealth.com .

