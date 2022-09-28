Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners Elects Larry Stewart as New Chair

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners today voted unanimously to name Larry Stewart chair of the board. Commissioner Sarah Kirsch will serve as vice chair.

The new Atlanta Housing (PRNewsfoto/Atlanta Housing) (PRNewswire)

"It is a great honor to have the opportunity to serve as chairman of the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners, continuing an incredible legacy started over 80 years ago. I truly thank my fellow Commissioners and Mayor Dickens for their trust," said Chairman Stewart. "I am incredibly proud of the work of Eugene Jones Jr. and this outstanding staff, who work tirelessly to ensure that affordable housing is attainable for those in need, including those who seek the American Dream. On behalf of newly appointed Vice Chair Kirsch and the entire Board of Commissioners, we look forward to the future as AH ambassadors, supporting the agency's impactful efforts to house and empower people and the administration's goal to create and preserve 20,000 housing units by 2030."

"Atlanta is a city on the move, and we want all to share in its growth and prosperity," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "We have set ambitious goals to build and preserve affordable housing in our community so that we can prevent displacement of long-time residents and have inclusive communities. Atlanta Housing is an integral partner in this work. Larry and Sarah have wide-ranging expertise and leadership experience that will provide Atlanta Housing the energy and vision to get the job done."

Chairman Stewart is an entrepreneur, tech visionary, digital marketing guru, marketing strategist and civic leader. He is currently Senior Principal focused on Client Leadership for Public Sector at Slalom Consulting. His past work experience has been centered in consulting and strategizing for technology startups. A resident of the city of Atlanta for more than 25 years, Stewart works with community leaders and startups on solutions for housing affordability, civic engagement and virtual education. He was an instrumental member of the team that led inclusionary zoning legislation. He has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING

Led by President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr., the Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 45,000 people, including AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, supportive housing, and homeownership opportunities. Programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Visit AH at atlantahousing.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn at @housingatlanta.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF CITY OF ATLANTA