Fortress Blockchain Technologies Teams Up with Google Cloud to Bring Private Data Storage for NFTs

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Token2049 in Singapore, Fortress Blockchain Technologies announced the launch of The Fortress Vault, a new non-fungible token (NFT) database solution built on Google Cloud's open, secure, scalable, and sustainable cloud infrastructure. The Fortress Vault helps companies across industry verticals protect their tokenized intellectual property (IP) and assets by privately storing the content with the accessibility, privacy, portability, and provenance that blockchain enables.

Building the Fortress Vault on Google Cloud's secure infrastructure creates a vital path for Fortune 500 brands

In a world that already functions digitally, documents can now be encrypted, stored, tracked, referenced, and accessed with clear provenance, established ownership, and records of authenticity that do not risk human error, mistaken identity, or expose private data. Vault is an innovator in its ability to maintain the integrity of non-public data accessible through NFTs in industries like music, event ticketing, gaming, finance, transportation, real estate, and healthcare.

"NFTs aren't just expensive jpegs," says Kevin Lehtiniitty, co-founder and CTO of Fortress. "NFTs are a technology that allow us to access unique or non-fungible data via a distributed ledger to prove the authenticity and establish the provenance of the asset. If you can pair the token to data that is accessible exclusively by the token holder — and only to the token holder — then NFTs become a digital key to unlock everything from music to event tickets to real estate deeds to healthcare records to estate documents, essentially to everything in the world that's digital."

Prior to Vault, content on the blockchain was either publicly viewable or had to be hosted on unsupervised databases on distributed computers around the world. This excluded valuable or sensitive content and intellectual property from digital assets like NFTs. With Vault, enterprise customers can now privately store tokenized IP with a cloud-based, secure, and unified solution.

"NFTs and the blockchain will fundamentally transform every industry in our society," adds Lehtiniitty. "By building the Fortress Vault on Google Cloud's secure infrastructure, we are creating a vital path for Fortune 500 brands, governmental organizations, celebrities, and everyone else to build innovative new products and services on blockchain technology with privacy and compliance standards in place."

"We look forward to teaming up with Fortress Blockchain Technologies and providing secure cloud infrastructure to help enable its new Vault platform, " said Carlos Arena, director, Digital Assets, Google Cloud. "Our work together reinforces our greater mission to help enable the Web3 ecosystem with scalable technology and solutions that help establish trust in the community."

Prior to launching Vault, Fortress had already begun eliminating barriers with simple, streamlined APIs that power businesses at any stage of Web3 adoption to quickly launch and scale with embeddable wallets for NFTs and fungible rewards tokens; mint NFTs; and integrate key financial services backed by a secure, regulated financial institution, Fortress Trust. Vault is overseen by Fortress Trust, which ensures its privacy and compliance standards as a regulated entity.

Fortress Blockchain Technologies is purpose-built to create financial, regulatory and technology infrastructure for the rapidly emerging Web3 space. This includes embeddable NFT & crypto wallets, frictionless minting engines, encrypted vaults for non-public content, and financial services for payments, compliance, custody and crypto liquidity. Fortress recently raised a $22.5M Seed Round led by Ayon Capital.

