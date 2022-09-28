SHOWFIELDS Launches Latest NoHo Curation

The lifestyle discovery store unveils a new roster of brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWFIELDS NoHo has launched its latest curation; guests are invited to discover new brands to see, taste, smell and touch - all together for the first time under one roof at the multi-level store.

First floor highlights include innovative home fragrance brand, Pura , who is joined by popular supplement company Cymbiotika . The statuesque first floor art gallery will be dedicated to newly launched brand, the fileist , a marketplace supporting and spotlighting innovative female invented products. Powered by GoDaddy , the fileist was founded by business leader, inventor and creative authority, Lindsay Albanese .

After enjoying the first floor, guests will head upstairs where they will be introduced to both new and familiar brands, shown through the SHOWFIELDS lens. Tech-savvy wellness products abound on the second floor where guests can demo a digitally connected pilates reformer from Frame Fitness , an advanced sleep aid device from Helight , award winning air purifiers from Levoit and more. Self-care also stands out on this level - including an experiential installation from Colgate hum , an innovative smart electric toothbrush.

On the third floor, guests will be introduced to clean cosmetics & skincare brand Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics and FHI Heat: professional grade hair tools. Also on display will be a curation of Black-owned brands, showcased together for the first time. Brands in the curation include Melanie Marie , Perfectly Cordial , Silver & Riley , Vontelle and Mielle Organics with more launching throughout the fall.

The third floor is also home to SHOWFIELDS' selection of fashion and accessories brands including Sundown by Splendid and Gobi . Breakout brand Sheertex is also located on the third floor - showcasing their signature rip-resistant tights just in time for fall.

SHOWFIELDS invites consumers to be the first to experience the new curation beginning at 2:00pm on September 28th; guests can enjoy giveaways, a live DJ, Tarot card reading presented by activewear Geyed and more. The Fall season of Showfields' programming kicks off on October 1st.

Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS is a lifestyle discovery store featuring rotating, themed curations of mission driven products, art, and events that can be found "IRL" for the first time. With stores in Manhattan, Miami and Los Angeles, SHOWFIELDS has created a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.

