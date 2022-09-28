Vuori Launches in Asia, Mexico, and the Middle East as International Expansion Continues

The brand continues its impressive growth following the $400M investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2

ENCINITAS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southern California inspired activewear brand Vuori announces its launch in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Middle East, and Mexico continuing its global rollout started earlier this year. Consumers in these countries now have access to the popular apparel brand through branded e-commerce shops in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Middle East, and Mexico. For now, in China, Vuori is available exclusively via Tmall, China's most popular direct to consumer website.

www.vuoriclothing.com (PRNewsfoto/Vuori) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to continue Vuori's expansion outside of the US," said Joe Kudla, Founder and CEO of Vuori. "We are excited to bring our vision and brand to consumers in these key markets, connecting with customers around the world."

Shoppers on Tmall will have access to a targeted assortment catering to the Chinese consumer, and those in Singapore, Hong Kong, the Middle East, and Mexico can now browse Vuori's entire collection of men's and women's apparel at their country's respective web addresses below.

China : Tmall: http://vuori.tmall.com/ : Tmall:

Singapore : https://vuoriclothing.sg

Mexico : https://vuoriclothing.mx

Hong Kong : https://vuoriclothing.hk

Middle East : https://vuoriclothing.ae The

The move comes as part of Vuori's larger international ambitions. Earlier this year, the maker of performance and leisure apparel opened its first international markets in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Australia, and Canada. The brand continues to grow in those countries, through eCommerce, wholesale and retail channels. Vuori opened its first store outside of the US in London's Covent Garden earlier this month, and added a few key new wholesale partners in the fall, including Harrods and Equinox in the UK, and Breuninger in Germany.

Next year, the brand intends to launch in Japan and Korea (via partnership), while opening additional stores in the UK and building on the foundations across all channels in its initial markets.

Established in 2015 by Founder and CEO Joe Kudla, Vuori has grown to unicorn status thanks to its differentiated, versatile perspective on performance apparel. Expansion outside of the US is a key strategy for furthering the brand's growth and profitability. Last year, Vuori received a $400 million investment by the SoftBank Vision Fund 2, which valued the brand at $4 billion.

As it reaches new markets around the globe, Vuori continues to enrich its product offering, support its sustainability goals and make key investments in infrastructure and people. The brand plans to operate 100 stores in the US by 2026 and will hire 100 additional people to work at its California headquarters by the end of 2022. This year, Joe Kudla was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Pacific Southwest Award winner by Ernst & Young and Vuori also announced it is Climate Neutral Certified for the third year in a row.

About Vuori

A new perspective on performance apparel.

Vuori draws inspiration from the active California lifestyle—an integration of fitness, yoga, surf and life. We make products that stand the test of time and hope to inspire others to live healthy, extraordinary lives. Vuori is much more than a brand. It's a way of life. Launched in 2015, Vuori delivers elevated, everyday essentials that blur the lines between fitness and life. An active yogi and surfer, founder Joe Kudla was motivated to create clothing that's Built to Move in. Styled For Life. Today, Vuori is available at retailers around the globe, and has stores in nearly 30 cities, including Malibu, New York and London.

With products that are designed to last, the Climate Neutral Certified brand is committed to sustainability, with a three-tiered approach: involving the use of recycled and sustainable materials, reducing plastic waste, and offsetting 100% of carbon emissions. Vuori's Investment in Happiness drives meaning for every area of the business, a philosophy and active commitment to the shared happiness of its team, customers, community, and the natural environment.

For more information, get in touch with us at vuoriclothing.com .

Press Contact: Carolyn Lowe | carolyn@theleadpr.com 212.584.5668

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuori