Nick Boulle to Contend in the IMSA Season Finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with Hardpoint

BRASELTON, Ga., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of de Boulle, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston with Rolex and Patek Philippe showrooms, will finish up the IMSA season this week at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Boulle returns to the Hardpoint team joining Rob Ferriol and Katherine Legge in Saturday's 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans endurance classic in the No. 99 GridRival/de Boulle Diamond and Jewelry Porsche 911 GT3 R.

This year's race is certain to be memorable with impacts from Hurricane Ian expected to affect road conditions and visibility for drivers. The track is already considered challenging with flowing high-speed turns, blind corners, significant elevation changes, and bumps which give the track it's character. However, the impending hurricane will surely complicate this already demanding track.

Friday's two-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge race can be seen live streaming on Peacock at 1:10 p.m. ET on September 30, and tape delayed on USA Network at Noon ET on Monday, October 10. Petit Le Mans, the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship finale, can be seen in its entirety for 10 hours beginning at noon ET on Saturday, October 1 on Peacock. The opening three hours can be seen on the NBC Network, with the closing three hours, 30 minutes on USA Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Nick Boulle returns to Hardpoint to bookend the season after opening as the team's fourth driver at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Boulle qualified the car at Daytona and helped the team to a top-10 finish at the endurance race.

Boulle's last appearance at Petit Le Mans was in 2018, when he drove an LMP2 car for Performance Tech Motorsports. That day ended early for Boulle's team, but not before he was able to make up ground for his team in a successful stint.

Legge's most recent podium at Petit Le Mans came in the same 2018 race, where she finished second in the GTD class.

Ferriol, Legge and teammate Andrew Davis finished eighth of 15 entries in the GTD class at Petit Le Mans last season.

The Road Atlanta race is the final IMSA race for this model of Porsche 911 GT3 R, with a new version of the car on the way for the 2023 season.

Boulle rejoins the team for Petit Le Mans, filling the role held by Cusick Motorsports driver Stefan Wilson at Sebring and Watkins Glen.

Nick Boulle, Driver, No. 99 Porsche 911 GT3 R: "I'm really excited to get back behind the wheel of the No. 99 Hardpoint Porsche 911 GT3 R at Road Atlanta to bookend the season! We tested last week here and that helped me to get reacquainted with the Porsche. I'm hoping we can continue that momentum and make a good run at Petit Le Mans next week. I have to give a big thanks to de Boulle Motorsports and the Hardpoint team for a second opportunity in the car to finish the season. Hopefully we can surprise some people this weekend with our performance on what is always a long and exciting race."

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

de Boulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry represents for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200-mile per-hour. In 2017, de Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Today, the company has assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces including such prestigious brands as Rolex and Patek Philippe. Over the years, they have served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the preeminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.com .

About Hardpoint

Hardpoint was founded by Rob Ferriol in 2018 with the vision of combining his experience as a successful entrepreneur with his passion for racing. Headquartered at VIRginia International Raceway, the team captured the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Pro-Am championship in its inaugural season and competes full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in a Porsche 911 GT3 R with co-drivers Ferriol and Katherine Legge. More information on Hardpoint can be found at www.hardpoint.com or through its strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

