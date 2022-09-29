QS Global MBA & Business Master's Rankings 2023

The world's best business schools and programs for future business leaders

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, Graduate Management Education analysts, released their annual suite of rankings naming the world's premier study destinations for aspiring future business leaders.

The evaluation includes the QS Global Full-Time MBA Rankings and a series of Business Master's Rankings , providing insight to those wishing to undertake a course of study in a career-enhancing qualification in high demand among employers.

For the third consecutive year, Stanford GSB's full-time MBA has been named the world's #1, followed by Harvard Business School (2nd) and The Wharton School (3rd).





QS Global Full-Time MBA Top-20 Business School

2023 2022 Stanford GSB USA 1 1 Harvard USA 2 2= Penn (Wharton) USA 3 2= HEC Paris France 4 4 London Business School UK 5 5 MIT (Sloan) USA 6 6 IE Business School Spain 7 7= Columbia Business School USA 8 7= INSEAD France/Singapore/UAE 9 9 IESE Spain 10 10 UC Berkeley (Haas) USA 11 11 Cambridge (Judge) UK 12 12 Chicago (Booth) USA 13 13= Northwestern (Kellogg) USA 14 13= UCLA (Anderson) USA 15 15 Oxford (Said) UK 16 16 ESADE Spain 17 17 Yale USA 18 18 NYU (Stern) USA 19 19 Michigan (Ross) USA 20 20 © www.TopMBA.com

QS ranked 300 MBA worldwide

47 countries/territories represented

Europe's best MBA: HEC Paris (4 th )

UK's #1 MBA: London Business School (6 th )

Spain's IE Business School (7 th ) and IESE (10 th ) make the top-10

Canada's top MBA: Toronto (Rotman) (41 st )

Tsinghua University (29 th ), offers China's highest-ranked MBA

India's top MBA: IIM Ahmedabad (44 th )

Australia's top MBA: Melbourne Business School (27 th )

Mexican EGADE (54 th ) is Latin America's leading MBA

Middle East's leading MBA is Lebanese's AUB (79th)

QS Business Master's Rankings portfolio includes:

Each of the Business Master's Rankings is compiled according to program performance in five key metrics: Employability, Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes, Return on Investment, Thought Leadership, and Class & Faculty Diversity. ( Methodology )

The full suite of rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com

QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli, said: "Our rankings offer independent insights to career-minded and discerning prospective students who are invited to discuss the findings with peers, business schools and our analysts at our in-person and virtual master's and MBA networking events."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503777/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds