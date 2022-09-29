Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale Partners with Microsoft to Remove Stigma Around Accents

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling author, speaker and 3-time Daytime EMMY winner Gaby Natale joined forces with Microsoft to speak at the company's groundbreaking "The Beauty of Different Accents" session.

"As speaker, author and journalist, I am very intentional about raising awareness on Accentism -the perception that certain accents are inferior to others. Even to this day I come across people who mistakenly assume that I am uneducated only because English happens to be my second language. So, when Microsoft reached out to join forces to remove the stigma around accents, I was thrilled to discuss this important matter. Leaders come in all shapes, sizes, colors, ages… and accents!", explains Natale, president of AGANARmedia.

"The Beauty of Different Accents" will discuss the role of accents as a fundamental element of identity and heritage, the importance of embracing and celebrating multicultural backgrounds and Gaby's own journey as speaker and author breaking barriers as the first Latina to be published by the Leadership division of HarperCollins and narrating her own audiobook as a foreign-born author with a different accent.

As part of the conversation, Gaby Natale will share her journey and what's made her successful as an immigrant from Argentina and now a 3-time Emmy Award winning journalist, entrepreneur, bestselling author and top motivational speaker in the United States. Select members in attendance will receive copies of her bestselling book The Virtuous Circle .

Natale's past collaborations as motivational speaker include P&G, Dell, PepsiCo, Facebook (Meta), JPMorgan Chase, New York Life and Century21, among others.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on social media.

In 2019, Natale launched Welcome All Beauty, her own hairpiece and extension line dedicated to women who need to be camera-ready on the go.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

