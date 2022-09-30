Hikvision launches audio & video collaboration solution

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision unveils its full-scenario video and audio collaboration portfolio solution for global professionals, either individuals, small teams, or large groups, to meet different video conferencing and remote collaboration requirements.

The right tools for next-generation video conferencing (PRNewswire)

Video conferencing, meaning a live, virtual, and audio-visual connection between people, has become a rising trend in many regions across the world due to its huge role in boosting seamless communication and collaboration wherever we are. According to Grand View Research1, the global video conferencing market size is expected to reach USD 19.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030.

From the more flexible work model comes more diversified remote collaboration needs and higher expectations for tools that can prop up these needs.

Individual engagement

For individual workers who work from home or business trips, it's crucial to have the same professional-quality audio and video experience they get at the office. Usually, people would think the microphones, speakers, and webcams built into laptops are enough for their engagement in an online meeting. However, these components are not designed for professional online conferences, which require a high-quality audio and video experience. Actually, many laptops derail important meetings with intermittent images and audio. In addition for the need for quality, these users need small, highly portal conferencing devices, such as webcams, which can be easily transported in a laptop bag or briefcase.

Small team collaboration

For small teams, conferencing needs are more sophisticated than for individual users. In this kind of scenario, there might be different participants talking or presenting during the same meeting. This requires a variety of collaboration tools, including laptops, interactive displays, webcams, and speakerphones—to enable a more dynamic and effective meeting experience. The quality of the meeting can be improved even further with portable, all-in-one devices that combine a webcam, microphone, and speakerphone – as this can be taken to the location of the team meeting and installed easily.

Large-sized conferencing

Large groups need devices that can provide premium voice pick up, while also reducing noise and echo. This is essential, as large groups often create background noise and speech that can disrupt meetings, distract participants, and result in less productive collaboration. Superior webcam video is also vital for credibility and brand image during large-group meetings—with teams often representing their organizations. A PTZ camera can provide the dedicated features required for such meetings, including wide angle views without distortion, optical zoom for clear visual details, rapid focus on speakers, and true WDR to deliver crisp video even against strong backlight.

A robust video conferencing may also require…

Perfect lighting - Suboptimal lighting may result in dark or over-exposed faces. Webcams with supplemental light and automatic exposure function can adjust brightness in dim conditions and ensure face brightness to achieve optimal video presence.

Automatic framing - Webcams with auto framing features can ensure that all participants always remain in the right place in the image, even when someone leaves or joins the meeting.

Wide compatibility - Audio and video tools need to be compatible with all of the mainstream team collaboration software, such as Zoom, Webex, Teams, etc.

Flexible connectivity - For the most convenient user experiences, webcams or speakerphones should offer plug-and-play USB or wireless Bluetooth connectivity – with no need to download or install plug ins or drivers.

Meet Hikvision

Hikvision's full-scenario video and audio collaboration portfolio solution creates simplified and immersive experience to meet the next-generation conferencing needs, from the simplest webcam for individuals, right up to the AI-powered webcam for more natural looking. The range also includes innovative speakerphones with intelligent noise cancellation, PTZ cameras for a full view of meetings, and all-in-one audio and video collaboration devices for better integration and convenience.

By turning an ordinary meeting room into an immersive hub with digital conferencing flat panel, laptops, and intelligent audio and video tools, Hikvision products help users stay focused and engaged for long-term success. They also help individual workers to connect with in-office or other remote colleagues as conveniently and naturally as possible.

To find out more information about the audio, video and interactive display products, please visit the Hikvision website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology