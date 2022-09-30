ISM® Announces Winners of Inaugural Supply Chain Trailblazer Organizational Awards

Institute for Supply Management® recognizes 17 outstanding programs and initiatives across six categories

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISM® announced its inaugural winners for the ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards, which honored 17 programs that represented 15 organizations. This global awards program recognizes organizational programs, teams and initiatives that set new standards, exceed expectations, and help notably advance the supply chain management profession.

"While it has been a challenging time for many in supply chain and procurement, it has also brought forward incredible innovation and opportunities," said ISM Chief Product Officer Susan Marty. "We're excited to celebrate these award-winning organizations and to shine a light on their team's accomplishments."

A series of LinkedIn Live events hosted by ISM announced two categories per week starting on September 16 and concluded on September 30, with representatives from winning teams available to provide comments and context about their projects.

The awards focus on six key areas in which supply chain management adds value and makes a difference to companies. The six categories and corresponding 2022 winning organizations are noted below.

Transformation — How an organization has transformed its supply management/procurement function and the impact this has created.

Winners:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Schneider Electric

District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water)

GlaxoSmithKline

Diversity Champion — How an organization has advanced diversity within its company and the profession, and the impact this has made on its talent base and/or supply base/partners.

Winners:

MGM Resorts International

Charter Communications

San Jose Water

Innovation — How an organization has used innovative practices to create opportunities, accelerate revenue, reduce costs, add value, create a competitive advantage, or solve a pervasive issue.

Winners:

WESCO International, Inc.

Hilton Supply Management

GlaxoSmithKline

Flextronics Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

VANTIVA, formerly Technicolor

Risk and Crisis Management — How a supply chain organization has managed, mitigated and/or resolved risk issues, disruption, or crises.

Winners:

Zimmer Biomet

Mercury Marine , a division of Brunswick Corporation

Sustainability Commitment — How an organization has demonstrated its commitment to some or all of ISM's 11 Principles of Sustainability and Social Responsibility and/or Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) standards, the process for doing so and the results that were achieved.

Winners:

Johnson & Johnson

Loadsmith

Thought Leadership Game Changers — How a company has advanced the supply management profession through thought leadership and the significant impact that has resulted.

Winner:

GlaxoSmithKline

Winners will be celebrated at an awards gala and ceremony on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Grapevine, Texas. The gala celebration will be held alongside ISM World 2023 Annual Conference.

The 2022 ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards were open to global organizations of any size and industry. Organizations could submit to one or more categories; entries explain initiatives, strategies and accomplishments that were implemented and/or begun in the prior 12 months. A panel of executive judges reviewed the submissions and ranked each against set criteria assessing process, initiative, commitment, impact, influence, and outcomes or achievements.

For more information about the awards program, winners and to register to attend the awards gala in May 2023, visit ismworld.org/trailblazer-awards.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model. The ISM Report On Business®, Manufacturing and Services, are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

Contact: Jessica Boyd, 480.752.6276, ext. 3085

jboyd@ismworld.org

Institute for Supply Management logo. (PRNewsFoto/Institute for Supply Management) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management