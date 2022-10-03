AEROSOLES CELEBRATES 35 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerosoles, the leading global footwear brand known for its superior comfort, innovative technology and on-trend fashion is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Originally launched in 1987 by businessman, Jules Schneider, this New York City-based company has navigated several sales and acquisitions throughout the years but continues to be focused on what made the brand so successful from the beginning, and that is keeping innovation and comfort at the forefront.

Aerosoles was created in 1987 during a New York City transit strike when women were forced to walk to work in sneakers with their office heels in tow. It was in that moment that Schneider realized that women should not have to sacrifice style for comfort. He saw the opportunity to create a shoe that was both comfortable and fashionable, intended for the woman who is constantly on her feet. Aerosoles was born with elevated and on-trend styles that offered comfort once only found in casual shoes. It was truly a revolutionary concept for the footwear industry and made them pioneers of that space.

In 1987, the brand created its original slogan "they're not just shoes, they're Aerosoles" - and for the past three decades, they have continued to stay true to their word by delivering premium comfort, style and quality to its customers without the premium price. The notion of comfort is integrated into every element of the brand's footwear design. From their innovative Diamond Flex Sole originally created in 1989 and patented in 2003, to their pillow soft insoles and Stitch N' Turn production technique developed in 1990, Aerosoles has demonstrated decades of commitment to perfecting the science of comfort. In addition to the many popular trend-right styles that the brand offers each season, the signature footwear designs that the brand debuted in 1987 like ballet slippers, flats and loafers remain the top-selling core styles decades later.

The brand has crafted some noteworthy partnerships and activations throughout the years. In 2018, Aerosoles collaborated with American retail businesswoman and television personality, Martha Stewart on a line of footwear. Stewart, a fan of the brand who was often seen wearing styles on red carpets was a natural choice for a brand ambassadorship. The collection kicked off with a series of equestrian rainboots, inspired by Stewart's passion for horseback riding. This successful launch was followed by a complete collection of wardrobe staples like casual and dress flats, heeled sandals, mules, slides, and espadrille wedges that debuted in spring 2019. Following this successful launch, the brand collaborated with iconic British lifestyle label Laura Ashley in 2021 to feature the brand's signature floral prints on Aerosoles' bestselling styles. The capsule collection included curated looks, from summer sandals to transitional clogs and boots blended with nostalgic prints from Laura Ashley's archives.

Since its inception, the brand has adapted to the everchanging retail landscape to serve the needs of their target consumer. In 2019, the brand opened up a "Fit Shop" pop-up shop in bustling Grand Central Terminal where consumers were able to try on the bestselling styles to find their perfect fit. Consumers were offered free shipping so they could walk away with their purchases hands-free. This is also the same year the brand launched Aerosoles.com, their e-commerce site after seeing the shift in consumer shopping habits.

Recently acquired in 2022 by American Exchange Group, an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing, the focus is now set on expansion into new product categories and international growth. The brand recently announced that they were introducing a new kids footwear collection in fall 2022. To add to the already successful slipper licensing partnership, the brand is expanding with new partners into men's and ladies flip flops, men's socks, slippers and roller skates for men, women and youth into their product assortment beginning summer 2023 with their new licensing partners. The brand has plans to showcase a new cold weather capsule collection for Holiday 2022 that includes women's scarves and hats to successfully tap into gift giving season. This expansion aligns with the brand's strategy to consistently deliver trend right and comfortable designs to a wide range of consumers.

As the brand moves into 2023, consumers can look forward to even more design updates, expansion into new product categories, exciting marketing and social media campaigns, and a website refresh.

"In an industry where brands come and go, we are proud to celebrate this important milestone. Aerosoles has cemented its position as the authority in comfort and style for the past three decades and will continue to remain a mainstay in the footwear segment" says Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

The brand will be celebrating this important milestone during the month of October. Head to www.aerosoles.com to learn more.

