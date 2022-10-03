Federal Realty Ranks First Among Peer Groups in 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Results reflect Federal's environmental leadership in its operations and development

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a peer group leader in multiple categories in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Real Estate Assessment. GRESB is a preeminent ESG benchmark for the real estate industry.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. (PRNewsfoto/Federal Realty Investment Trust) (PRNewswire)

The company earned the #1 ranking in the U.S. Publicly Listed Retail Centers peer group under the Standing Investments Benchmark Report and in the U.S. Diversified-Office/Residential peer group under the Development Benchmark Report. It also received an "A" Public Disclosure Score from GRESB for the second consecutive year and achieved "Green Star" recognition for the fifth year. The REIT was previously named "Development Sector Leader" in GRESB's 2020 Real Estate Assessment.

"These GRESB results are an acknowledgment of the positive impacts of Federal's decades long focus on developing, building and operating its real estate assets in a way that is sustainable for the long-term," said David Faeder, Federal Realty's Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. "Federal's Board and management team share the expectations of our stakeholders that Federal act as a responsible corporate citizen and having a third party assessment by GRESB confirm that those expectations are being met is very gratifying."

More information about Federal Realty's comprehensive ESG program can be found in its 2021 Environmental Social and Governance Report, available under the ESG section of the company's website.

