Global Claims Services Appoints Brian Matthews as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Technology Executive Joins Leading Insurance Data and Analytics Provider to Drive Innovation and Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Claims Services ("GCS" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Brian Matthews as Chief Executive Officer. Matthews has joined the Company and will be located in its Jacksonville headquarters. Current GCS CEO Bob Logan is retiring and will help support the company in an advisory capacity during the transition. GCS is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm, which acquired the business in August 2021.

"We are excited to have Brian join the GCS team and lead the company as it enters a new chapter of growth," said Aaron Cohen, Managing Director and Head of Financial Services & Technology at GTCR. "Brian's exceptional experience driving growth at technology and data companies will be invaluable as GCS accelerates investments to enhance its technology capabilities, customer experience and new product innovation."

Matthews has spent over two decades in the technology and data industries and has extensive success in developing and executing transformational growth strategies. He most recently served as President of Appriss Insights, a leading SaaS data analytics platform and data provider to background screening, legal, government, healthcare, and commercial clients. Matthews led Appriss through a transformational growth journey before the business was acquired by Equifax in 2021. Prior to Appriss, he held leadership roles at growing technology firms including, eOriginal, Verint, and Vubiquity.

David Donnini, Managing Director and Head of Business & Consumer Services at GTCR added, "Brian is a proven and dynamic leader, and we believe he is the ideal executive to lead the highly talented team at GCS. We would also like to thank Bob for his work guiding GCS over the last decade and setting the company up for future success. We wish him well in his retirement."

"GCS has developed a differentiated suite of technology solutions that have become mission critical tools for the P&C insurance industry. I was attracted to GCS by their innovative solutions, exceptional team members, and exciting opportunities ahead," said Mr. Matthews. "As the insurance industry continues to evolve, so too does the need to provide data and technology services that can adapt and offer real-time insights. GCS's unique data capabilities and experience ideally position the company to help lead this industry transformation. We will continue to enhance our existing technology offerings while developing new innovative solutions. I am honored to be leading such a talented team at GCS and excited to help drive continued success for the company and our valued customers."

GCS's insurance technology solutions provide insurance carriers with accurate, rapid, independent assessments of the replacement value and feasibility of repairing damaged building materials. The Company's mobile-first products and comprehensive databases provide insurance companies with the decision support tools to achieve optimal outcomes for property claims. The Company serves all of the top 100 carriers in the U.S. and the top 30 carriers in Canada.

About Global Claims Services

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1993, is a leading insurance technology company that leverages its proprietary database to provide critical cost containment solutions to the P&C insurance industry. Through its widely deployed mobile technology platform, GCS delivers timely assessments of damaged flooring, roofing, siding, and cabinetry. In addition, GCS provides temporary housing assistance for policyholders who have lost the use of their homes. GCS's software solutions and comprehensive database provide insurance companies with an objective assessment of the costs to remediate insured losses. GCS services are delivered through the well-known brands of ITEL, Renovar, ICC and Housing Headquarters. For more information, please visit www.globalclaimsservices.com.

