CEO Coalition publishes report examining safety efforts to protect healthcare team members

Report showcases system-wide transformation initiatives to recruit and retain workers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO Coalition published its first report examining organizational safety efforts that protect the just treatment of healthcare workers and safeguard their physical, psychological and emotional well-being. The report, which is built from in-depth interviews with health system CEOs, nurse leaders, physicians, chief experience officers, and other industry experts, addresses the intersection of these domains to build a workplace where team members feel safe, free from bias, and able to practice with compassion and purpose.

The CEO Coalition, co-founded by 10 health system CEOs across the U.S., is on a mission to protect the physical safety, emotional well-being, and just treatment of all who work in healthcare. (PRNewswire)

"The CEO Coalition is redefining safety in healthcare and redesigning policies and processes to restore trust and recruit and retain healthcare workers to defy the great resignation," said Liz Boehm, research and learning community lead for the CEO Coalition. "Stories from disruptive health systems are showcased throughout the new report, illustrating how to deploy recovery resources now and invest in human-centered solutions and culture transformation to improve and sustain team member safety and well-being well into the future."

The COVID-19 pandemic brought new visibility to the selfless acts of courage and the fierce dedication of nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, environmental service workers, and other healthcare team members. It also amplified the physical and emotional risks team members face, accelerated burnout among clinicians, and put a spotlight on systemic inequities.

Clinical leaders and health system executives talk candidly in the CEO Coalition report about pandemic policies and practices their organizations plan to maintain, solutions they employed to help team members recover from the trauma caused by COVID-19, technologies deployed to reduce cognitive burden and safeguard staff from workplace violence, and planned leadership transformation strategies needed to build a system of safety and well-being.

Research participants shared their perspectives and frontline experiences that are driving their future plans, emphasizing support needed from external stakeholders to accelerate and sustain systematic initiatives. The first CEO Coalition report outlines these insights in six categories, which include a series of stories that bring more depth to key practices in each area:

Talent acquisition and retention

Wellness support

Process and technology improvement

Workplace violence reduction

Equity and anti-racism

Human-centered leadership

The report also sheds light on external factors that help or hinder efforts to drive systemic, long-term change. To download a copy of the CEO Coalition report, click here, or visit www.CEOCoalition.com.

About the CEO Coalition

The CEO Coalition, co-founded by 10 health system CEOs across the U.S., is on a mission to protect the physical safety, emotional well-being, and just treatment of all who work in healthcare. Focused on team member safety and well-being, the CEO Coalition published the Heart of Safety Declaration of Principles outlining three pillars of change needed to build a future of caring, trust, and health justice. The co-founders of the CEO Coalition have sparked a national movement and are turning the Declaration into an action plan for meaningful and sustainable change. They have since been joined by additional health system leaders who share their commitment. For more information, visit www.CEOCoalition.com.

