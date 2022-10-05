Bosch Rexroth To Expand Factory Automation Capabilities in North America

Will fulfill Factory of the Future vision for its own manufacturing operations

Scheduled to break ground mid-2023; completion by summer 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Rexroth, one of the world's leading suppliers of factory automation solutions, is planning to expand its operations and will move its linear motion and assembly technology customizing facility to a new location in Charlotte, N.C.

A new, build-to-suit, leased property for Bosch Rexroth’s operations in Charlotte offers a 25% increased footprint with space for future expansion. (artist rendering) (PRNewswire)

Bosch Rexroth is fulfilling a Factory of the Future vision within its own manufacturing operation.

Since experiencing significant growth in its factory automation business, Bosch Rexroth has outgrown its present location and has opted to lease and outfit a new, build-to-suit location. This facility will be developed and owned by Charlotte-based SunCap Property Group, with Bosch Rexroth entering into a long-term lease, with SunCap as landlord.

"We are excited to experience the growth that necessitates this move, and we are proud to remain within Charlotte," remarked President and CEO Greg Gumbs.

The new facility will be the ideal representation of what it truly means to be a factory of the future. As part of its factory automation portfolio, Bosch Rexroth provides solutions that ensure the efficiency of manufacturers, regardless of industry. The operations in Charlotte are specifically dedicated to custom assembly and linear motion technology solutions tailored to meet their customers' variable needs.

"We are eager to grow our capabilities and reaffirm our commitment to the success of our distribution and end customers in North America," added Geert van der Zalm, vice president of sales for factory automation in North America. "It's not often that a company gets to build its factory environment from scratch, and we're in the unique position to do just that, while creating a showcase environment of what a factory of the future can be today."

The new facility will boast a total footprint of 227,500 square feet, expanding Bosch Rexroth's current manufacturing footprint by over 25%, with additional room for future expansion. Within the new space, approximately 200,000 square feet is dedicated to lean manufacturing and logistics, providing enough room to optimize flexible manufacturing for changing demands. The remaining 27,500 square feet of space will be dedicated to a customer showroom and innovation center, training facilities, collaboration space, office space and a flexible galleria that can be used for co-working space, dining, town hall meetings and other activities. Outside, there will be areas for walking paths and spaces to sit and connect with nature.

Michael Schmitt, senior vice president of technical and engineering in North America, expressed his passion for the new development, saying, "The new building will provide plenty of space for research and development that inspires our associates and brings forward innovations that will help shape the future of manufacturing automation. It is truly an exciting time to be in this market!"

For additional information about Bosch Rexroth, please visit www.boschrexroth-us.com.

