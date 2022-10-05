MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions sponsors the Susan G. Komen®MORE THAN PINK Walk, which will take place at Amelia Earhart Park in Miami on October 8, 2022.

Claro Enterprise Solutions Sponsors Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk (PRNewswire)

"We want to support our teams and community members who have been victims of breast cancer, have survived it, and are close to anyone who has struggled with their battle against it. Sponsoring this event is a mere example of our commitment as an organization that believes in prioritizing the health and wellbeing of its people," said Chief People Officer Loren Rosario Maldonado. "We are honored to be an official sponsor of the event and hope to form part of the community seeking to raise funds for breast cancer patients."

Claro Enterprise Solutions has been a long-standing supporter of Susan G. Komen's events for years to raise awareness of the organization's mission to end breast cancer forever. This year, CES is joining the list of sponsors to help provide resources and support for those impacted by the disease.

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk Event Details

Amelia Earhart Park, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

7:00 AM Event Opens

8:30 AM Opening Ceremony

9:00 AM Walk

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions, an América Móvil subsidiary, is a leading source provider of Network Connectivity and Communication, Cloud, IoT, and IT Managed Services, delivering scalable solutions with layers of security, global expertise, and dependable customer support. More at www.usclaro.com

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/ .

Media Contact:

Alessandra Assenza, Sr. Manager Brand, Content, and Digital Marketing Claro Enterprise Solutions, alessandra.assenza@usclaro.com

