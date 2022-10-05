Columbus Classical Academy Opens Enrollment for 2023 School Year

New private classical school will begin matriculating inaugural K-8 classes in Fall of 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus Classical Academy (CCA), a private classical school in Columbus, Ohio, announced today that enrollment officially opened for students entering grades kindergarten through eighth grade in the Fall of 2023. CCA, a Hillsdale College Curriculum School, plans to add one grade annually until it serves all grades K-12.

CCA was founded earlier this year in Columbus because, although there are numerous educational options available to families, very few are grounded in the classical model that emphasizes liberal arts learning and personal virtue.

CCA will faithfully implement the Hillsdale College curriculum through a content-rich course of study with emphasis upon the four core disciplines of math, science, literature, and history; an attention to music, art, physical education, and foreign languages; and the strong conviction that classical and civic virtues are necessary in the formation of the American citizen.

"The more we talk with parents in the community, the more excited we become to bring classical education to Columbus, Ohio, and this is the first step," said Dan Gibson, headmaster of CCA. "Our goal at CCA is to prepare students for life, not just for college and career, through a focus on teaching what is good, true, and beautiful. We have seen tremendous interest in classical education from both students and parents across Columbus, showing that this type of education is wanted and needed in our city."

CCA, which has not formally announced a location, expects to be in contract on a property in the Polaris area of Columbus in the coming days, and should have more concrete news about the school's location before the end of 2022.

To apply, interested students and families can visit CCA's admissions page at https://columbusclassical.org/admissions.html#apply.

To learn more, visit https://columbusclassical.org.

About Columbus Classical Academy

Columbus Classical Academy is a classical K-8 private school located in Columbus, Ohio. As a Hillsdale College Curriculum School, CCA instills in students, through a genuine and rigorous classical education in the liberal arts and sciences, the knowledge and virtue upon which independent, responsible, and joyful lives are built, in the firm belief that such lives are the foundation of a free and flourishing republic. CCA plans to serve students in grades K-8, starting in the Fall of 2023, and to add one grade each year until it includes grades K-12. Learn more at https://columbusclassical.org.

