New Richmond American Model Homes Open Across Bay Area

Several communities in the region now have models open for tours

DIXON, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that several brand-new, fully furnished model homes are now open for tours at seven exceptional Bay Area communities (RichmondAmerican.com/BayAreaModels). The beautiful models, which represent multiple home collections, showcase the open, inviting layouts and designer details the builder is known for. Home prices start from the $500s.

The Presley is one of several inspired Richmond American floor plans available in the Bay Area. (PRNewswire)

Model homes open for tours include:

The Paige, Pearce and Seth at Orchards at Valley Glen III in Dixon

The Ammolite and Moonstone at Seasons at University District in Rohnert Park

The Lynwood, Moonstone and Peridot at Seasons at Homestead in Dixon

The Ammolite and Tourmaline at Magnolia at Arbor Bend in Manteca

The Noble and Pearl at Birch at Arbor Bend in Manteca

The Peridot, Citrine and Pearl Autumn Trails at Westlake

The Slate, Pewter and Ammolite at Summers Bend at Westlake

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at a Richmond American community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Prospective homebuyers and local agents are encouraged to call 707.716.0328 to learn more about these models and ask about special offers. Finished homes and homes nearing completion are also available! Visit RichmondAmerican.com for additional information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

