Anywhere to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Webcast on October 27, 2022

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, prior to the company's webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day.

Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.) (PRNewswire)

During this call, the company will report its third quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update. The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at anywhere.re under "Investors" or by dialing 888-330-3077 (toll free); international participants should dial 646-960-0674. Please dial in at least five to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website.

About AnywhereSM

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, the Company supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The Company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, the Company fuels the productivity of its approximately 197,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,600 independent sales agents in 119 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, the Company has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Investor Contacts: Media Contacts: Alicia Swift Trey Sarten (973) 407-4669 (973) 407-2162 alicia.swift@anywhere.re trey.sarten@anywhere.re Tim Swanson Kyle Kirkpatrick (973) 407-2612 (973) 407-5236 tim.swanson@anywhere.re kyle.kirkpatrick@anywhere.re

