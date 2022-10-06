Cleo Introduces the Family Health Index™, a data-driven multidimensional tool to improve the health and wellbeing of working families

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cleo published the results of its first Family Health Index™, a detailed view of the state of working parents and caregivers in the current workforce ecosystem. Cleo's Family Health Index™ (FHI) has the ability to identify parents and caregivers at greater risk of burnout and in most urgent need for targeted and proactive intervention by measuring and tracking their overall health and wellbeing. What Cleo is seeing today is that the majority of parents and family caregivers are isolated in their care journey leading to a strain on their emotional and physical wellbeing that not only impacts their overall health, but also their engagement in the workforce.

The Family Health Index ™ measures seven dimensions of family health : confidence, caregiver burden, self-care, general health, mental health, connectedness, and family support.

Cleo's Family Health Index ™ allows Cleo to identify members with specific needs across these dimensions and directly engage them in their caregiving journey before they suffer the consequences of burnout which could be physical (e.g., increase risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease), psychological (e.g., insomnia, depression) and occupational (e.g., absenteeism, disability leave).

Cleo provides targeted interventions to support individuals across employer populations who are already experiencing effects of burnout to directly impact and improve outcomes and employees' state of being.

Cleo Introduces the Family Health IndexTM, a data-driven tool to improve the health and wellbeing of working families

"We need to move from addressing the house on fire problem of caregivers to a proactive model of supporting them before the fire is burning. Supporting the holistic needs of working families is critical to the diversity, retention and overall success of our workforce and businesses - and we have to move beyond narrow views of our working families which we typically see in only our claims data when it's too late to intervene. The FHI is a huge leap forward, giving us and our clients a broader view of what's truly going on in the lives of our working families and thus, allowing us to make targeted interventions and investments to shore them up and improve their health and wellbeing." Cleo CEO, Sarahjane Sacchetti

Cleo's end-to-end support of families across all phases of life, allows them to see the different challenges families face and identify the early signs of strain on their physical and emotional health. Families play a critical role in influencing health, and studies have shown that with the right set of family-focused interventions can yield positive health outcomes. Cleo's family centered care platform now brings a proactive, data-driven approach for targeted interventions that focuses on the needs of working families across all phases of life.

"With Cleo's global membership, we can now measure the health and wellbeing of families across the diverse set of cultural and ethnic background, family structure, geography, and caregiving situation to identify patterns of needs and provide anticipatory guidance with digital and expert-led interventions." Cleo Chief Clinical Officer, Madhavi Vemireddy, MD

The inaugural Family Health Index™ consisted of 950 participants, both Cleo user and non-user parents and caregivers. The initial findings of results of the Cleo FHI study demonstrated that:

72% of parents and caregivers are feeling burdened, i.e. the perception and feeling of strain or health deterioration, as a result of their parenting and caregiving responsibilities

42% of parents and caregivers are feeling isolated

50% of parents and caregivers lost at least 1 day of work over the last month due to caregiving

UCSF Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and Cleo's Clinical Advisor, Dr. Seth Bokser, shares his view on Cleo's Family Health Index™ "As a pediatrician, all of my patients – from well babies to children with chronic disease – are almost entirely dependent on caregivers to thrive. A family's sense of wellness or FHI embraces the multidimensional nature of health. In a snapshot, the FHI can help us celebrate our families' strengths and show us where our caregivers need tangible and measurable support."

Cleo's Family Health Index™ report also showed that parents and caregivers whose company supports them in their caregiving journey are more likely to score higher (i.e. better) on the FHI, further corroborating the relationship that as working family employees are supported by their employers, their overall health and wellbeing are impacted positively.

Companies interested in supporting the overall health and wellbeing of their working parent and caregiver population can work directly with Cleo on introducing the Family Health Index™ at their workplace. To learn more about Cleo and how to implement Cleo's Family Health Index™ at your workplace, visit https://get.hicleo.com/family-health-index-request.html .

About Cleo

Cleo, founded in 2016 by a clinician, has evolved to become the most comprehensive B2B global support network for caregivers, providing end-to-end trustworthy, inclusive support through all stages and phases of life. Cleo is now the leading global family benefits platform trusted by 130+ forward-thinking employers to support families, control costs and attrition, and build inclusive cultures. Cleo families are happier, healthier, and more engaged as they balance their roles at home and at work. Cleo customers experience less attrition rates - Cleo members are 30% less likely to be planning to leave their job than non-Cleo working parents. Cleo is creating a more equitable work world where everyone wins: employees are more supported and therefore more successful at work and home, and employers see their bottom line improved through higher retention, improved health outcomes, and a culture of inclusivity that stands the test of time. Cleo believes in challenging the care status quo, and in doing so envisions a world where caregiver support is more democratized, and all caregivers feel as nurtured and supported as they deserve to be.

