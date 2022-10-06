Encompass Health named to Modern Healthcare's 'Best Places to Work in Healthcare' for 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) is proud to announce it has been named to Modern Healthcare's 'Best Places to Work in Healthcare' for 2022. This is the 11th consecutive year Encompass Health has been named to the list.

"Encompass Health continues its rapid growth trajectory to provide inpatient rehabilitation services to thousands of individuals each year. The success of our Company depends on the talent and hard work of our employees, who are committed to providing the highest level of patient care and creating an exceptional workplace culture," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer for Encompass Health. "Being ranked in Modern Healthcare's prestigious list for more than a decade is a tremendous accomplishment, and I'm grateful to our dedicated teams across the country for their contributions."

Honorees are selected and ranked based on an extensive employee survey conducted by the Best Companies Group. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at www.ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 153 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

