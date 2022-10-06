IDrive® e2 Launches Bulk Reseller Program, Allowing MSPs to Buy Cloud Storage Space and Resell at their own Price

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive® e2 , an S3 compatible, scalable cloud-object storage platform, has recently released a new reseller program that gives MSPs and resellers the opportunity to purchase cloud storage space at a fraction of the cost of competing services and resell it to their customers at a price of their choosing.

Along with the IDrive® e2 referral partner program, where resellers can refer IDrive® e2 to their customers and earn 10% commission, this gives MSPs an opportunity to earn even more revenue with the most affordable S3 compatible storage platform available.

With the IDrive® e2 Reseller Program, partners can offer their customers fast and large volumes of cloud storage. The service is an easy add-on to existing processes and solutions like backup, archiving, cloud replication, video surveillance systems, media production tools, and more, as well as being more affordable than AWS S3, letting users pay only for the storage used as IDrive® e2 has a free ingress and egress policy.

Benefits of the new bulk reseller option include:

Meet the latest standards of data management with eleven 9s data durability, immutable storage, and storage policies

Offer petabytes of application, service, and workflow storage with quick uploads and downloads, accessible from a centralized web console

Reseller APIs: Integrate entire user management in any of your internal systems by using Reseller APIs such as create user, remove user, list users etc.

Create multiple accounts from your storage space and manage with ease from a centralized interface

Offer flexible data management with access configuration, encryption, object lock, versioning, and retention rules with bucket versioning

With a distributed network of 13 storage regions across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, customers can deploy applications, services, and important databases to the data center region closest to them for high performance and seamless operations.

IDrive® e2 makes it easy to migrate your customers from their existing cloud storage, backup provider, or content management system to the e2 storage service, allowing resellers to:

Switch from on-premise data storage to IDrive® e2 and eliminate handling and maintenance costs

Migrate data from other cloud providers to IDrive® e2 and avoid additional charges on upload, download, or file deletion

Effortlessly pair with current S3 applications, data management tools, and gateways via S3 API integrations

Pricing starts at $2,000/year for 50TB of space, and there is a free 30 day 1TB trial available on the IDrive® e2 website.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

