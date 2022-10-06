MSC CRUISES PLANS LARGEST-EVER U.S. PRESENCE WITH FIVE SHIPS FOR WINTER 2023-2024 SEASON

New U.S. flagship—MSC Seascape—to lead three ships sailing from PortMiami

MSC Seashore to become first Seaside EVO ship based at Port Canaveral

MSC Meraviglia to offer year-round service from New York City

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises took the next step in its ongoing U.S. expansion today by revealing plans for a record five ships to sail from American homeports in the region by the end of 2023. The world's third largest and fastest-growing cruise brand will broaden its range of itineraries in the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Bermuda, the Northeast and Canada beginning with the Winter 2023-2024 season.

MSC Cruises has revealed plans for a record five ships to sail from homeports in the United States by the end of 2023. (PRNewswire)

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest and fastest-growing cruise brand–with more ships coming to the U.S.

The new MSC Seascape will lead the way with Eastern and Western Caribbean 7-night cruises following her inaugural voyage from PortMiami later this year. She will be joined in Miami by MSC Divina, which will offer everything from 3-night cruises to The Bahamas to 11-night journeys through Central and South America. MSC Magnifica will join the U.S. fleet and sail short cruises to The Bahamas and Key West.

MSC Seashore will sail from Port Canaveral with a mix of short cruises to The Bahamas and 7-night Western Caribbean sailings. This will be the first time one of MSC Cruises' groundbreaking Seaside EVO ships sails from Port Canaveral, and it will provide the first chance for fans of shorter cruises to enjoy MSC Seashore's impressive range of amenities.

From New York, MSC Meraviglia will sail to Bermuda, Florida and The Bahamas after completing her inaugural summer season in the Northeast with a series of voyages to both Florida and the Bahamas, and to Canada and New England. Like every ship in the cruise line's U.S. fleet, her trips to The Bahamas will include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—the company's breathtaking island destination focused on sustainability.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: "Bringing more ships to the U.S. allows us to offer a wide variety of itineraries, adding new destinations and providing more opportunities for travelers to discover our unique international flavor. It's especially exciting to know how many of those guests will experience Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and see firsthand how we've embraced the island's natural beauty, and how committed we are to sustainability. Caring for the ocean and showing our guests the true extent of its wonders drives everything we do at MSC Cruises."

Itinerary Highlights

MSC Seascape – AVAILABLE NOW – Offering 2 different 7-night itineraries from PortMiami:

MSC Divina – AVAILABLE SOON – Sailing from PortMiami:

MSC Magnifica – AVAILABLE SOON – Sailing short cruises from PortMiami:

MSC Seashore – AVAILABLE NOW – Sailing from Port Canaveral with a range of options:

MSC Meraviglia – AVAILABLE NOW – Sailing from Brooklyn, New York to Bermuda , or Florida and The Bahamas : Sailing fromto, orand The

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 19 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The Company's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.

