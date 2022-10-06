Rita Lane Appointed to Alkegen Board of Directors

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkegen , one of the largest specialty materials platforms in the world providing high performance materials used in advanced applications including filtration media, battery technologies, high temperature insulation and fire protection, today announced the appointment of Rita Lane to its Board of Directors.

Alkegen - Unifrax and Lydall are now Alkegen (PRNewswire)

Ms. Lane has over 30 years of experience building and leading global hardware operations and supply chain teams for Fortune 100 companies. She retired from Apple in 2014, where she served as Vice President of Operations, overseeing the launch of the iPad® and the manufacturing of Mac® desktop and accessories product lines. Prior to her work at Apple, Ms. Lane served as Senior Vice President Integrated Supply Chain/ Chief Procurement Officer at Motorola, Inc. and spent a decade in various senior level operations roles at IBM. Ms. Lane holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. Ms. Lane also served for five years as a Captain in the United States Air Force.

"Ms. Lane has been an invaluable partner to Alkegen as part of our Battery Advisory Board over the past 10 months. Her wealth of experience and guidance have been indispensable to our team and to the growth of our battery portfolio," said John Dandolph, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alkegen. "We are delighted to have her take on this expanded role with the company as part of Alkegen's Board, especially at this moment in our history with so many of our platform technologies set to commercialize over the next several months."

"We look forward to partnering with Rita on the Board and leveraging her extensive battery expertise as Alkegen continues to develop new industry defining technologies," said José E. Feliciano, Chairman of Alkegen's Board of Directors and Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Clearlake.

Concurrent with this appointment, Ms. Lane will remain an inaugural member of Alkegen's Battery Advisory Board as the company continues to accelerate the development of its innovative portfolio of battery products, including its SiFab™ and AlkeGel™ technologies.

"The impact of Alkegen's product innovation and technology will enable significant energy savings, safety improvements, and performance enhancements. I'm excited to join the Board of such a dynamic and forward-thinking company," said Lane.

For more information about Alkegen, visit www.alkegen.com .

About Alkegen

Alkegen, formerly Unifrax and Lydall Materials, creates high performance specialty materials used in advanced applications including electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, fire protection and high-temperature insulation, among many others. Alkegen is vertically integrated across multiple process technology platforms designed with the ultimate goal of saving energy, reducing pollution, and improving safety for people, buildings and equipment by delivering on our mission of helping the world breathe easier, live greener and go further than ever before. Alkegen has 75 manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs 9,000+ employees globally. More information is available at www.alkegen.com .

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

CONTACTS

For Alkegen:

Kristen Weiss

kweiss@alkegen.com

352.424.3169

For Clearlake:

Jennifer Hurson

jhurson@lambert.com

845.507.0571

www.clearlake.com (PRNewsfoto/Clearlake Capital Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alkegen