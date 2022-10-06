Thompson Thrift to Develop Luxury Townhome-style Community Outside Minneapolis

The Meridian at CityPlace will bring three-and four-bedroom layouts to Woodbury's CityPlace development

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today that The Meridian at CityPlace, a 91-unit Class A townhome-style community in the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury, will begin construction later this month. Resident move-ins are slated to begin in June of 2024.

"Woodbury's explosive population rates, increasing rent growth and low vacancy makes this a highly appealing market," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "Meridian at CityPlace will be our first development in the Twin Cities area and we are excited to bring our signature blend of design, comfort and conveniences to area residents."

Located at 315 Radio Drive in the 100-acre CityPlace development off Interstate 94, The Meridian will offer three- and four-bedroom luxury townhomes with attached garages. The spacious townhomes will average 1,860 square feet and will feature premium interior finishes including gourmet bar-kitchens with elegant quartz countertops, timeless tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, Alexa-compatible smart hub to integrate all smart devices, a ceiling fan in the living room and bedrooms, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers and patio and balcony options.

Once outside, residents will be able to enjoy open green space, fire pits with lounge seating and a dog park while being a short walk to Whole Foods Market, CycleBar, Sur la Table, Nordstrom Rack and CityPlace's eclectic array of restaurant options.

Purvis continued, "Meridian at CityPlace will complement the preference that many of today's renters have for upscale, maintenance-free living that provides convenient access to great schools and an array of shopping, dining and lifestyle options."

With a location near both I-94 and I-494, future residents will also enjoy short commutes to downtown St. Paul, Minneapolis and Bloomington, making major employers like UnitedHealth Group, Target, Cargill, U.S. Bancorp, 3M and Allina Health System easily accessible.

Woodbury is known for its attractive residential neighborhoods, which are connected by more than 140 miles of multi-use trails. The city contains approximately 3,100 acres of parkland and eight small lakes, most with public parks and pathways. Woodbury is one of Minnesota's fastest growing cities, with projected annual population increases that are more than double the national average.

During the past 30 years Thompson Thrift has developed more than $4 billion of ground-up development projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build Class A residential communities in markets across the country with a variety of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities, and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

