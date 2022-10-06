Thought Industries Recognizes COGNITION 2022 Customer Award Winners

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries (Ti), the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced the winners of its COGNITION22 Customer Awards at the company's annual enterprise learning conference and user event, held online from October 3rd through October 6th, 2022.

"Our customers are incredibly creative and innovative in the ways they construct their own journeys to excellence in customer, partner, and professional training," said Robin Wadsworth, President, Thought Industries. "We at Thought Industries are proud to support the work they do to create best-in-class learning programs."

The awards recognize customers who have leveraged the Thought Industries Enterprise Learning Platform to maximize the value and impact of their learning programs. The award recipients span four categories of recognition:- Innovation, Performance, Platform and Overall Excellence. They represent a cross section of industries using the platform to provide exceptional learning experiences for customers, partners and professionals.

CustomerGauge was one of the organizations celebrated at the awards ceremony this year for their masterful marketing of their content in CustomerGauge Academy:

"The entire team at CustomerGauge is very honored to receive the 'Marketing Impact Award' in recognition of how we use the Academy to find the right ways to move companies forward," said Cary Self, Global Vice President of Education and Program Development.

"Whether it is the thought leadership courses and certifications focused on Voice of the Customer world class programs or the step by step Account Experience® Playbooks, we know that the investments we make in our CustomerGauge Academy, will always result in our customer's ongoing growth and success."

Cognition 2022 Award Winners

The Overall Excellence Award Category

The Overall Excellence category recognizes a customer using the Thought Industries platform to achieve excellence across all award categories.

Recipients in this category include:

The Overall Excellence Award - ZoomInfo , a software company that builds go-to-market solutions that help companies hit their number, is this year's winner of the Overall Excellence Award. This award recognizes the ZoomInfo team's ability to scale their program and develop a dashboard showing the positive impact customer education is having on renewals and upsells. . a software company that builds go-to-market solutions that help companies hit their number, is this year's winner of the Overall Excellence Award. This award recognizes the ZoomInfo team's ability to scale their program and develop a dashboard showing the positive impact customer education is having on renewals and upsells. .

The Advocacy Award - Cloudinary provides software to help companies unleash the full potential of their media to create the most engaging visual experiences. Cloudinary takes home a new award this year for collaborating with Thought Industries as advocates for customer learning. provides software to help companies unleash the full potential of their media to create the most engaging visual experiences. Cloudinary takes home a new award this year for collaborating with Thought Industries as advocates for customer learning.

The Innovation Award Category

The Innovation Award Category recognizes customers who have leveraged the Thought Industries enterprise learning platform to show creativity and innovation that delights their learners and creates real value for their businesses.

Recipients in this category include:

The Extended Enterprise Award - Instacart , a grocery delivery and pick-up service in the United States and Canada , received the Extended Enterprise Award for showing innovation and creative solutions to build a training program , a grocery delivery and pick-up service inand, received the Extended Enterprise Award for showing innovation and creative solutions to build a training program

The Product Innovation Award - Unite Us , the enterprise technology company connecting health and social care, received the Product Innovation award for the creative way they have used Thought Industries to elevate learning for practitioners building and scaling a coordinated care network. the enterprise technology company connecting health and social care, received the Product Innovation award for the creative way they have used Thought Industries to elevate learning for practitioners building and scaling a coordinated care network.

The Business Innovation Award - Snyk helps developers build applications more securely, collected the Business Innovation award as a result of their launch of a product training portal that meshed the knowledge of subject matter experts with the Snyk brand to deliver content at scale. helps developers build applications more securely, collected the Business Innovation award as a result of their launch of a product training portal that meshed the knowledge of subject matter experts with the Snyk brand to deliver content at scale.

The Give Back Award - Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation , the United States' leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, received the Give Back Award for the second year in a row because of their dedication to giving back to the community through learning and education. leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, received the Give Back Award for the second year in a row because of their dedication to giving back to the community through learning and education.

The Performance Award Category

The Performance Award Category recognizes customers who are achieving extraordinary results using the Thought Industries platform. This includes organizations who saw exceptional returns from their platform use, as well as those who saw huge improvements in learner experiences and business performance.

Recipients in this category include:

The Business Impact Award - Industrial Training International (ITI) is a company that has continuously exhausted all efforts to lead the world in training skills and providing quality service in order to save lives and improve the industrial activities of the employers they serve, which is the reason they received the Business Impact award. is a company that has continuously exhausted all efforts to lead the world in training skills and providing quality service in order to save lives and improve the industrial activities of the employers they serve, which is the reason they received the Business Impact award.

The Learner Experience (LX) Award - Nexthink focuses on helping IT to shape smart and productive workspaces. In their quest to achieve this goal, they created a graphic and text harmony that is pleasing to their learners. For all their team efforts, they received the Learner Experience Award. focuses on helping IT to shape smart and productive workspaces. In their quest to achieve this goal, they created a graphic and text harmony that is pleasing to their learners. For all their team efforts, they received the Learner Experience Award.

The Marketing Impact Award - CustomerGauge , a leading SaaS provider of Monetized Net Promoter® and customer retention software, collected the Marketing Impact award for creatively marketing and packaging CustomerGauge Academy to "Dive into the Details". a leading SaaS provider of Monetized Net Promoter® and customer retention software, collected the Marketing Impact award for creatively marketing and packaging CustomerGauge Academy to "Dive into the Details".

The Certification Excellence Award - Avado designs digital, interactive learning experiences that inspire the people who power an organization. Their journey to excellence this year included a certification program that helps to personalize their learners' experiences. designs digital, interactive learning experiences that inspire the people who power an organization. Their journey to excellence this year included a certification program that helps to personalize their learners' experiences.

The Platform Award Category

Award recipients in the Platform Award Category have done extraordinary work using the Thought Industries platform to create groundbreaking external training experiences with thoughtful design and engaging content for learners.

The Extensibility Award - United Training , which provides online training for in-demand occupations ranging from IT services to business administration, is the recipient of the Extensibility Award for the second year in a row. This award recognizes an organization that has gone above and beyond with platform extensions to deliver a holistic, well-rounded, seamless learning experience. which provides online training for in-demand occupations ranging from IT services to business administration, is the recipient of the Extensibility Award for the second year in a row. This award recognizes an organization that has gone above and beyond with platform extensions to deliver a holistic, well-rounded, seamless learning experience.

The Visual Design Award - Celonis , a global leader in execution management systems that provides companies a modern way to run their business processes entirely on data and intelligence, is the recipient of the Visual Design award which showcases their corporate branding. a global leader in execution management systems that provides companies a modern way to run their business processes entirely on data and intelligence, is the recipient of the Visual Design award which showcases their corporate branding.

The Continuing Education Award - HRCI , the premier credentialing organization for the human resource profession, is this year's recipient of the Continuing Education award that showcases their transformation into a true learning organization. the premier credentialing organization for the human resource profession, is this year's recipient of the Continuing Education award that showcases their transformation into a true learning organization.

The Enterprise Training Award - Ingram Micro is a global leader in technology and supply chain services. The Enterprise Training award recognizes Ingram Micro for excelling in creating compelling and engaging professional training at scale. is a global leader in technology and supply chain services. The Enterprise Training award recognizes Ingram Micro for excelling in creating compelling and engaging professional training at scale.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

