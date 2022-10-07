REDCON1 PARTNERS WITH ISSA, THE #1 PERSONAL TRAINING CERTIFICATION COMPANY GLOBALLY, AS THE EXCLUSIVE SUPPLEMENT PARTNER

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 35 years, ISSA designates REDCON1 the official supplement partner. REDCON1 will power all of ISSA's 475,000+ certified fitness professionals and over 8,000+ gym partners with access to Trainer Space – a new complete suite of turnkey tools to help trainers scale their business.

Personal trainers can directly influence the success of their clients by ensuring they are properly educated on an individual basis and make supplements and active nutrition recommendations that align with individual fitness programs.

"ISSA takes pride in the relentless pursuit of bringing healthy living to everybody in the world. By partnering with brands that have similar intentions, we are able to multiply our ability to effect change! What REDCON1 is able to provide to our trainers and the fitness community as a whole through this partnership, is something that we are very excited about." - Andrew Wyant, CEO, ISSA.

REDCON1 is already onboarding ISSA trainers to Trainer Space – a complete suite of business tools specifically for personal trainers – free of charge. This will be the ultimate destination for trainers to scale their business with access to these turnkey solutions;

A branded supplement store for each of the 475,000+ trainers to sell to their clients; complete from order to fulfillment and now with monthly subscriptions options

Access to a self-service marketing suite that creates real-time personalized videos and images for social media, youtube, and websites

Access to custom co-branded business apparel

Access to exclusive partner products to sell in your turnkey store without carrying any inventory

"We believe that partnering and empowering trainers with this suite of tools will help them grow their business while directly aligning with our core value to create the highest quality supplements for people who need to get the most out of their workout and workday." Eric Hart, President REDCON1.

About ISSA (International Sports Science Association)

ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association) was founded in 1988 by a team of leading fitness experts and exercise scientists. ISSA has taught over 475,000 students and trainers in 174 countries and is now recognized as the world leader in fitness education and certification. ISSA brings healthy living to everybody in the world through education and community and acts as a teaching institution for personal trainers, athletic trainers, coaches, physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, and professionals in every field of health care.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes. Our strong military branding is highlighted by more than 30,000+ TIER OPERATOR brand ambassadors around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. Our products feature efficacious formulas while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. For additional information, visit redcon1.com

