Qurate Retail Group Names Linda Aiello Chief People Officer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail GroupSM, a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce") across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, today announced that Linda Aiello will be appointed as Chief People Officer (CPO), effective October 31, 2022. As CPO, Aiello will oversee the full team member-related portfolio, including Team Member Experience and Talent Management, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, People and Organization, and other functions. Aiello will report to David L. Rawlinson II, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc. Qurate Retail Group is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), a Fortune 500 company.

"As we continue to execute against our strategic growth plan, Project Athens, we must enable our teams to deliver their best work, and part of this is continuing to strengthen our unique company culture," said Rawlinson. "This starts with team member programs, policies and processes that are human-centered as well as best-in-class. I am confident that Linda will immediately help elevate our team member experience and build our employment brand as we strive to become a best place to work."

Aiello brings more than 20 years of international experience leading People functions at modern technology businesses and luxury fashion brands. She has deep expertise in culture, high growth environments, and digital transformations. Most recently, Aiello served as Chief People and Culture Officer at Stitch Fix, one of the world's leading online personalized shopping and styling experiences, where she led the People and Culture teams across the U.S. and U.K.

Prior to Stitch Fix, Aiello spent more than five years as a senior People executive at Salesforce, a Fortune 500 global leader in customer relationship management software. As EVP, Employee Success (HR), she ran the global People organization, with a focus on international growth and expansion, mergers and acquisitions integration, and culture and service scaling. Previously, Aiello expanded the international People organization at Uber Technologies, a Fortune 500 tech-based mobility leader. Among other roles, she led the People function for the Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, which spanned 64 countries and included multiple new market entries and the launch of UberEATS. Prior to Uber, Aiello served in multiple People management roles with global prestige brands, including LVMH Fashion Group, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo and Bruno Magli.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

