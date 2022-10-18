Electra Achieves Sale of 1,000th Sustainable eSTOL Aircraft

Welojets Signs Milestone Order at NBAA-BACE Show

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra.aero, Inc. ("Electra"), a next-gen aerospace company with a mission to help decarbonize aviation and open new air transportation markets, today announced that it has signed a letter of intent bringing Electra's total order book to 1,000 aircraft worth over $3 billion. The aircraft sale was signed with private air mobility provider Welojets, LLC for 32 electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (BACE) in Orlando, Florida. (Access photo HERE after embargo ends)

Electra Chief Product Officer Marc Ausman and Welojets Founder Alfredo Lisdero sign LOI agreement at NBAA-BACE, October 18, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The eSTOL aircraft sale brings Electra's total order book to 1,000 aircraft worth over $3 billion .

Welojets joins a broad range of customers for Electra's climate-friendly eSTOL aircraft including urban and regional airlines, charter operators, VIP transport, medical and emergency response transport, and helicopter operators. Electra's customers are both established aircraft operators as well as new entrants re-defining how we move and transport goods using Electra's next-generation eSTOL aircraft, and include Bristow Group, flyv, EBIRD, Harbour Air, Tailwind Air, Ravn Alaska, MintAir, Everts Air Cargo, Yugo, Gold Aviation, Skyportz, Flapper, Northwest Seaplanes, and El Azufre Resort. The global reach of Electra's order book means that customers will fly in the US, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

Welojets today flies business jets throughout Europe and the Americas and is looking for ways to expand into new markets in a sustainable manner. With a workforce positioned in more than 20 strategic locations worldwide, the company is primed to evolve as a global leader in private aviation's push toward air mobility solutions and eSTOL aircraft operations.

Electra is currently developing a hybrid eSTOL aircraft that will enable people and cargo to transit more rapidly, safely, and affordably within urban and regional networks. The plane's ability to take off and land in a space the size of a soccer field yet cruise at 175 knots, with in-flight battery recharging, enables flight operations from places previously inaccessible by flight including converted parking lots, barges, and very short landing strips. The piloted fixed-wing aircraft will initially carry up to nine passengers or 2500 pounds of cargo up to 400 nautical miles in all weather conditions.

"We are delighted to have Welojets on board with us for this incredible journey to decarbonize aviation and bring air mobility to entirely new markets. Our quiet, ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft provides a step change in fuel burn and operating cost reduction and opens markets previously inaccessible to conventional fixed-wing aircraft," said John Langford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Electra.

"Welojets fully embraces the electric aviation revolution, and we are thrilled to work with Electra to deliver cleaner and cost-effective flights to our customers," said Alfredo Lisdero, President of Welojets. "We plan to fly the Electra eSTOL aircraft into existing airports as well as use it to expand our operations into new markets that cannot be served currently with traditional fixed wing aircraft. Thanks to the Electra aircraft cost and performance advantages, we see many opportunities to grow our services throughout Europe and Latin America."

About Electra.aero

Electra.aero, Inc. is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional mobility. The company is building clean, hybrid-electric, ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) airplanes that fly people and cargo quieter, further, and more affordably. Electra's technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10X longer range with 70% lower operating costs than vertical takeoff alternatives with much less certification risk, proving that climate-friendly technology can also be cost-effective. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, and its technology development is supported by NASA and the US Air Force Agility Prime program.

About Welojets

Welojets, LLC is a global air mobility company with access to over 7,000 certified aircraft worldwide. We deliver a diverse inventory of jets, turboprops, helicopters, airliners, cargo aircraft, and even fully equipped medical planes. Our multicultural team is the fuel that takes us to new heights, with team members in more than 20 locations around the world, passionate about delivering bespoke air travel solutions to our customers.

