Family Entertainment Television, Inc. Launches FETV and FMC on Philo

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, Inc. announced today it has launched FETV and FMC on Philo's entertainment-focused streaming service.

"We value the relationship we have built with Philo and are excited to bring our family-friendly content to their subscribers," said Cara Conte, SVP of Affiliate Sales for FETV and FMC. "With our continued expansion of FETV and FMC among virtual providers, we look forward to building on our ratings momentum for both networks."

FETV features popular television series such as Perry Mason, Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Rawhide, and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, as well as movies including the Gunsmoke Movie Collection and the Perry Mason TV movies. According to Nielsen Media Research, FETV recorded its highest monthly C3 ratings ever in the month of August.

FMC presents celebrated movies the whole family can enjoy, with a curated catalog of quality films featuring the biggest stars in Hollywood history. The Silver Screen Spotlight, FMC's monthly premiere programming event, features a Western tilt to the October slate of titles including the Gunsmoke Movie Collection starring James Arness, The Gambler series of films starring Kenny Rogers, Cowboy starring Glenn Ford, Coroner Creek starring Randolph Scott, and many more.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1990's, and is currently available on Comcast/Xfinity, DISH, Philo, FrndlyTV, altafiber and Evoca. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

CONTACT: Angela Grabowski, agrabowski@familybroadcastingcorporation.com

