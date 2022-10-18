New Research: Time Spent on Workplace Conflict Has Doubled Since 2008

The Myers-Briggs Company Releases New Global Study on Conflict Management at Work

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up on its often-referenced 2008 workplace conflict report, The Myers-Briggs Company has launched updated research titled Conflict at Work.

Conflict is what happens when there is difference of opinion.Change and disruption bring difference, which helps to explain why managing conflict is so valuable in the workplace right now. Our working environment is constantly changing.Our new Conflict at Work research investigates how people in the workplace see conflict today and what we can do to manage it better. (PRNewswire)

"Currently, managers spend over 4 hours a week dealing with conflict on average," says John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company and who carried out the study. "This research sheds light on how people in the workplace see conflict and shows how individuals can use knowledge of their own conflict-handling style and personality type to navigate conflict more effectively."

The Conflict at Work research includes insights such as:

Poor communication is the number one cause of conflict.

Nearly 1 in 4 people think their managers handle conflict poorly or very poorly.

The more time that an individual spent dealing with conflict at work, the lower their job satisfaction and the less included they felt.

And compared to the company's 2008 study, workplace conflict is becoming more common. Over a third (36%) of people now reported dealing with conflict often, very often, or all the time, compared to 29% previously.

The research also looks at differences in conflict among in-office, remote, and hybrid workers. In-office employees mentioned poor communication as causing conflict more often (56% of the time) compared to hybrid employees (47%) and remote employees (36%). However, those working hybrid schedules cite lack of transparency as the main cause of conflict (32%) compared to remote employees (17%) and in-office employees (18%).

