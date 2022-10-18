Shook Achieves Mansfield Rule Certification

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon has achieved Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification status following a year-long process to track and measure the consideration of underrepresented attorneys for top leadership roles, senior-level lateral hiring, promotions into equity partnership and participation in client pitch meetings.

"Every jury is diverse itself, and you want the trial attorneys to reflect the community, the jury and the judge."

"Shook had informally met or exceeded many of the Mansfield requirements in the past, but this specific commitment has resulted in our creating more robust tracking mechanisms and engaging many more stakeholders, ensuring that we consistently cast wider nets, expand our circles, and measure greater progress as we move forward," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "We're proud to continue this important work through participation in the upcoming Mansfield Rule 6.0 program as well."

The Mansfield 5.0 certification process required law firms to consider at least 30% historically underrepresented lawyers – a class that includes women lawyers, underrepresented racial and ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities – when promoting or appointing to leadership roles, among a dozen other actions that focus on the path to leadership. The 6.0 version requires law firms to consider at least 30% historically underrepresented lawyers from all four groups when appointing to leadership roles and promoting into the equity partnership, among a dozen other activities that focus on the path to leadership. Firms must also consider 30% underrepresented talent for C-suite roles.

Firms are asked to share lessons learned with each other through monthly knowledge sharing forums. They must create and publish job descriptions for leadership roles. They must continue to meet routine check-in, data-collection, and reporting milestones.

Shook is committed to creating a work environment where all people can make a difference through continued diversity and inclusion efforts. Nearly half of the firm's executive committee is composed of women and diverse attorneys, and women and diverse attorneys also lead a number of the firm's largest practice areas and city offices including Chicago, Houston, Orange County and Tampa.

Earlier this year, the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF) awarded the Shook its Gold Standard Certification in recognition of Shook's continued commitment to the promotion and retention of women in leadership. One of 29 firms nationwide to be so honored, Shook has now earned WILEF's Gold Standard Certification for the 12th consecutive year, receiving certification every year since WILEF initiated the standard.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

“We are excited to see this first class complete the program, and we look forward to celebrating the next chapters in their legal careers, (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.