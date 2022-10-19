Allied Electronics & Automation Offers Extensive Array of Motion Control Products for Automation Applications

Solutions from seals, bearings, and belts to AC motors and hydraulic pumps, valves, and power units are available from a wide range of industry-leading suppliers.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, continues to broaden its extensive array of motion control products for automation applications. Solutions spanning seals, bearings, and belts to AC motors and hydraulic pumps, valves, and power units are available from industry-leading suppliers including SKF USA Inc., CR Seals, Encoder Products Company, Goodyear Belts, Toshiba Motors & Drives, and Nachi America Hydraulics.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations.

Allied offers nearly 850 in-stock solutions and dozens of drop-ship solutions from SKF USA Inc., a leading global supplier of motion control technologies, including roller bearings, ball bearings, bearing accessories, bearing maintenance solutions, and bearing sensor solutions. SKF's deep-groove ball bearings are amongst its most versatile and widely used motion control solutions and are well stocked at Allied. These bearings exhibit low friction and are optimized for low noise and vibration, enabling high rotational speeds. They also accommodate radial and axial leads in both directions, are easy to install, and require less maintenance than competing bearings.

Allied also offers more than 140 in-stock seals from SKF brand CR Seals, which has been part of SKF since 1990 and is globally renowned for improving uptime, bolstering bottom lines, and consistently outperforming the competition on the test bench and in the field.

Encoder Products Company (EPC) is another well-known worldwide motion control manufacturer available through Allied. EPC produces the most comprehensive line of incremental and absolute rotary encoders in the industry to provide customers in diverse markets with quality products backed by expert support and also offers mounting and programming kits to hasten and ease installation. Its 15T Series Accu-Coder incremental through-bore encoders offer high-performance feedback in a low-profile package and feature an integral bearing set and innovative, flexible mounting system that's more tolerant to axial misalignment and radial shaft runout than modular and kit encoders. They are also easy to install and rated for operating temperatures up to 100°C or 120°C, which allows connected servo motors to operate at higher power outputs and duty cycles.

Goodyear Belts' industrial belts are ideally suited for motion control applications, and Allied offers more than 280 in-stock solutions, including classic and narrow, cogged and wrapped belts featuring highly engineered synthetic rubber compounds and proprietary adhesion layers for superior tensile strength and long-lasting performance. Built to enable more compact and higher-torque drive designs in industrial applications that require premium performance, its 5VX Series narrow cogged V-belts feature molded cogs for excellent flexibility, precision ground sides for maximum pulley contact, durable EPDM rubber compounds, adhesive rubber for added integrity, high-strength synthetic tensile cords designed to minimize tension decay and required maintenance, and static-conductive and oil- and abrasion-resistant covers.

Solutions from Toshiba Motors & Drives are also available through Allied and are designed to deliver superior product quality, performance, and durability in a wide range of motion control applications. Based on the trusted and proven EQPIII Series motors and named for efficiency, quality, and performance, its EQP Global SD Series motors offer NEMA Premium motors with enhanced rotors, frames, brackets, fans, and bearings and are designed to optimize motor efficiency to reduce electrical power consumption and costs and improve system reliability.

Allied also offers a variety of motion control solutions from Nachi America Hydraulics, which is known for its world-class pumps, valves, flow controls, and hydraulic power units, its competitive pricing, and its ready availability. In-stock solutions include NNP Series hydraulic power units, which have a compact design equipped with SAE ports for easy connectivity and are optimized for low power consumption and reduced heat generation, power loss, and noise, and IPH Series hydraulic pumps, which are equipped with a patented axial and radial pressure loading system that provides high-efficiency performances and generates up to 30MPa, a modified involute short-toothed gear that significantly reduces pulsation and enables exceptionally quiet operation, and a simple structure that delivers exceptional durability and makes maintenance and inspections easier.

For more information about Allied's selection of motion control solutions, including motion controllers, AC drives, motor drives, motors and motor controls, and encoders, please click the links embedded here or click through to access relevant content from Allied's Expert Advice series. For assistance identifying and deploying motion control solutions that provide high-efficiency, long-lifetime performance in your automation applications, please contact your local Allied representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to Allied's technical support team.

