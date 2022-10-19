Toekenz Collectibles Announces Partnership with Mattel

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toekenz Collectibles and its forthcoming, family-focused digital collectibles application today announced it has entered a licensing partnership with Mattel. Through the partnership, Toekenz will create blockchain-based digital collectibles for children and families featuring some of Mattel's most iconic brands and characters.

"Parents and children can together discover and learn more about the world of digital collectibles." Mike DeLaet , Mattel

Cofounded by digital content creative Iris Ichishita and cryptocurrency industry expert James Runnels, Toekenz is a technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences for kids and families. Upon its launch in Q42022, Toekenz will be the first family-focused and kid-safe NFT platform, built for end-to-end parental control and featuring user-friendly games and a marketplace.

Toekenz NFTs are multi-chain for maximum flexibility and interoperability as well as minimal environmental impact. Mattel, which owns one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, was the first toy company to launch NFTs and continues to expand in the Metaverse.

"I am inspired by Mattel's pursuit of innovative ways to delight families and children," said Iris Ichishita, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Toekenz. "Mattel's activations on Toekenz will represent exciting new engagement opportunities in the digital world for their world-class brands."

New Web 3 technologies like blockchain, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), non-fungible and fungible tokens, will continue to revolutionize how the world interacts. Toekenz provides a safe environment for children to experience Web 3 where they can learn through play and amass digital skills and collectibles, all in preparation for the future.

"We already know that NFTs are a fantastic way for fans to further engage with Mattel brands," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. "Until now, no such platform has existed where parents and children can together discover and learn more about the world of digital collectibles. We are proud to partner with Toekenz as we bring some of the most iconic Mattel IP to their cutting-edge platform."

"Parents play the starring role in fostering their children's healthy development – a role that they now need to play in the digital world as well," said Dr. Laura Jana, a pediatrician, author, advisor to Toekenz, and founding member of the Mattel Medical and Scientific Safety Council. "I am enthused about collaborating with Toekenz to provide parents with a safe, guided and developmentally appropriate opportunity to learn and participate side-by-side in the virtual world of today."

Toekenz will soon announce other partner licenses in addition to Mattel, which include legacy characters, preschool powerhouses, live-action, and animated content franchises to round out an offering representing the best in global children's entertainment.

"These are powerful brands utilizing robust technology," said Adam Raskin, advisor to Toekenz and an investor-collector who owns blue-chip NFTs like Bored Apes, Moonbirds, and Cool Cats. "My kids are infatuated with NFTs. They want to dive into the deep end, but first they must learn how to swim. Toekenz is the perfect place to do that."

Toekenz, an application with Play-to-Collect™ games, an intergenerational DAO, and metaverse marketplace, will be available to the public in Q4 2022 via the Apple and Google app stores.

About Toekenz Collectibles, LLC

Toekenz is a digital media, content, and tech startup. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, Toekenz connects brands with their target audiences through the creation of blockchain-based digital collectibles, games, and communities. Toekenz is bridging the gap between physical and digital play patterns for families and providing turnkey solutions for partners to enter the metaverse. For additional information, please visit www.toekenz.com .

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com

