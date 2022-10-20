ENT Specialty Partners welcomes White Rock ENT to its growing community of practices

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Specialty Partners, one of the largest independent ear, nose, and throat practices in the country, welcomes the team at White Rock ENT in Dallas, Texas, to its growing group of ENT doctors.

Led by board-certified otolaryngologist Jennifer Jordan, M.D., White Rock ENT has served patients the White Rock, Lakewood, East Dallas, and surrounding areas for more than 25 years. The practice provides a wide range of ENT, allergy, hearing, and voice treatments for pediatric and adult patients.

"At White Rock ENT, we have always provided the highest level of quality care to Dallas families," said Dr. Jordan. "It's an exciting step forward to join together with other like-minded ENT physicians in Texas to have access to resources and expertise to further enhance our patient care."

Dr. Jordan is a leader in the otolaryngology field. She has been recognized by her peers as a Texas Super Doctor and one of D Magazine's Best Doctors in Dallas. She is a member of the Texas Medical Association, Dallas County Medical Society, American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and the Dallas Academy of Otolaryngology.

"We're honored to have Dr. Jordan and the team at White Rock ENT join our growing community of physicians dedicated to moving patient care forward," said Ron Kuppersmith, M.D., CEO of ENT Specialty Partners.

The ESP practice community now includes 22 ENT physicians, 19 audiologists, 10 advanced practice providers, and numerous support staff providing a wide range of services in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, audiology, and allergy treatments. ESP partner practices are located across 14 Texas locations: Allen, Bellville, Brenham, Bryan-College Station, Carrollton, Celina, Dallas, Frisco, Giddings, Huntsville, La Grange, McKinney, Plano, and Wichita Falls. Learn more about ESP at ENTSP.com.

