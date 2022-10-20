Hollyland's Wireless Microphone Lark C1 Debuts Next Week

Perfect for Mobile Content Creators

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To refresh the mobile wireless microphone market, Hollyland Technology will launch the Lark C1 on October 27th, together with a live-streaming event on Instagram. Supporting the release, the Lark C1 will be available on Amazon, AliExpress, and other platforms.

Following the release of Lark M1 in July covering both camera and smartphone shooting scenarios, the upcoming Lark C1 is built specifically for mobile content creators with its plug-and-play feature and app control. The new compact microphone system will be available in iOS and Android versions, which fits perfectly with different devices, from iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and other flagship phones, and even action cameras like DJI OSMO Action 2 and Action 3. It is best suited for outdoor video shooting, live streaming, vlogging, podcasting, interviews, remote conferences, and any other scenarios filming with cell phones.

Hollyland's Wireless Microphone Lark C1 will be Released on Oct 27th, 2022 (PRNewswire)

"People are getting used to making videos on their smartphones. We got lots of positive feedback and pre-orders when unveiling Lark C1 at IBC 2022. It turned out that attendees were surprised by its amazing features," said Chris Zhu, the Leading Product Manager of Hollyland. " We are extremely confident that Lark C1 will become a must-have solution for content creators, to get the best sound quality and smoothest mobile creation experience."

More ground-breaking information will be revealed throughout the live stream, which will begin at 10:00 A.M. PST on 10/27/2022 on Instagram. In the streaming, Christian from @hollylandtech, Galang Stro @directedbystro from Room 1041, and Tommy Guta @tommyguta will bring the collision of magic and technology, and share the techniques to make viral videos with Lark C1.

ABOUT HOLLYLAND TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. ('Hollyland' or 'Hollyland Technology') empowers global customers with professional solutions that are expressly designed for wireless data, audio, and video transmission and wireless intercom solutions since 2013. The company has hero products are Solidcom C1, Mars 400s Pro, Mars 4K, Mars M1, Cosmo C1, Lark M1, etc.

Rapidly becoming the most competitive global wireless device and solution provider, all of Hollyland's technological advancements, innovations, and services are dedicated to better-facilitating collaboration in any professional setting where real-time audio and video transmission or communication are required.

Hollyland serves many markets, including filmmaking, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live streaming, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, general events, theatres, houses of worship, rental houses, and more. Our products have consistently met production and communication requirements of varying sizes and complexity. For more information, visit https://www.hollyland-tech.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram, and Hollyland YouTube.

