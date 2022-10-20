NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE TO JOIN URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA FOR TWO-DAY RECLAIM YOUR VOTE STATE OF EMERGENCY BLITZ IN ATLANTA AND COLUMBUS, GA

Urban League Leaders, Civil Rights Leaders, Advocates and Activists Will Raise Awareness, Educate Voters & Generate Excitement About 2022 Mid-Term Election

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial and Urban League of Greater Atlanta President and CEO Nancy Flake Johnson, along with other civil rights leaders, advocates and activists will rally across Atlanta as part of The National Urban League's voter education and civic engagement initiative, Reclaim Your Vote State of Emergency Road Tour.

The day begins at 12:30 p.m. at Studio House Atlanta, 75 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE, with the Reclaim Your Vote Black Civic Leaders Luncheon.

The leaders then will join students and alumni for the Morehouse-Spelman Homecoming Market Friday Engagement on Spelman's campus at 3:30 p.m.

They will gather with community members for a Reclaim Your Vote Shop Talk focusing on black men at University Barber Shop, 3 James P. Brawley Drive SW, at 4:30 p.m.

The Reclaim Your Vote Civic Engagement Canvass will take place at 6:00 p.m. along the 1500 block of Pineview Terrace SW.

At 7 p.m., the leaders return to Studio House Atlanta to meet with local clergy for the Reclaim Your Vote Faith Leaders Gathering.

The full schedule and details are below.

WHO: National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial

Urban League of Greater Atlanta President and CEO Nancy Flake Johnson

Civic leaders, advocates, community members and clergy

WHAT: Reclaim Your Vote State of Emergency Road Tour

WHEN: Friday, October 21, 2022

SCHEDULE: 12:30 p.m. – Reclaim Your Vote Black Civic Leaders Luncheon

Location: Studio House Atlanta, 75 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE

3:30 p.m. – Morehouse-Spelman Homecoming Market Friday Engagement

Location: Spelman Campus, 350 Spelman Lane, SW

4:30 p.m. – Reclaim Your Vote Shop Talk

Location: University Barber Shop, 3 James P. Brawley Drive SW

6:00 p.m. – Reclaim Your Vote Civic Engagement Canvass

Location: 1500 block of Pineview Terrace SW

7 p.m. -- Reclaim Your Vote Faith Leaders Gathering

Location: Studio House Atlanta, 75 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE

CONTACT: Teresa Candori (212-558-5362, tcandori@nul.org)

Cecilia Cheeks (404-909-9540, ccheeks@ulgatl.org)

