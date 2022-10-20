OneDay Announces Integration with Knock® CRM

Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, partners with industry-leading performance management platform and CRM, Knock® CRM, to bring users a streamlined experience.

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform that allows users to create high-quality videos to connect with customers, increase conversion, and improve sales efficiency today announced they have entered into a strategic alliance as a premium partner with Knock® CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers. The integration of these two best-in-class solutions will allow mutual customers to deliver a more personalized leasing journey for prospects and streamline the leasing process for onsite teams.

Through this integration, mutual customers will be able to seamlessly record high-quality personalized videos directly from the OneDay platform, with all activities automatically logged into Knock via their uniﬁed guest card view. With data analytics, users will have clear visibility into which videos are driving results and generating the most impact, providing a clear ROI.

"As we continue to push toward becoming the leading video-based communication platform available in the market, we are thrilled to provide our customers with another integration that provides leasing teams with a seamless experience when connecting with prospective renters," said Clint Lee, Co-founder and CEO of OneDay.

"Driving engagement through video has become a crucial component of the leasing journey that can benefit every team," said Demetri Themelis, CEO and co-founder of Knock. "Our partnership with OneDay will equip our mutual customers with the ability to create a more personalized experience for prospective renters using best-in-class video tools."

To learn more about the interface and how users can leverage both platforms, visit www.oneday.com and www.knockcrm.com .

About OneDay

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, OneDay is a technology company whose mission is to bring a best-in-class video solution to hospitality, real estate, professional services, and other industries to create high-quality, authentic videos that drive engagement, conversions, and sales. OneDay enables businesses to enhance their sales, marketing, internal, and external communication strategies by delivering video messages that are authentic, engaging, and effective. For more information on OneDay, please visit www.oneday.com .

About Knock CRM

Knock® offers an integrated suite of front office technology that provides multifamily owners and operators with the levers they need to more profitably acquire and retain high-value, long-term residents. Knock CRM empowers leasing teams with tools to accelerate successful leasing and renewal outcomes, provides marketers the data to optimize spend, and ensures executives have the business intelligence and insights needed to outperform their competitors. Learn more at www.knockcrm.com .

