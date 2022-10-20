ReflexAI announces Google.org Fellowship and $1M in funding to support the mental health of veterans

ReflexAI announces Google.org Fellowship and $1M in funding to support the mental health of veterans

Initiative builds on previous commitments by ReflexAI's cofounders to pursue responsible innovation in mental health

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ReflexAI announced Google's support to deploy ReflexAI methodology in a novel way, developing a training tool that empowers veterans to better support each other with mental health challenges. Google.org will directly support ReflexAI's work on veteran mental health via a $1M grant and the deployment of a team of Google.org Fellows who will work full-time pro bono for six months alongside the ReflexAI team.

"We're thrilled to work with Google to expand how ReflexAI's tools are used and support veteran mental health," said Sam Dorison, CEO and Cofounder at ReflexAI. "As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, innovation will be critical to tackling the mental health crises for veterans and other vulnerable populations."

Over 6,000 veterans died by suicide in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs identified suicide prevention as its "top clinical priority" and recently launched its Mission Daybreak accelerator to support innovative solutions. ReflexAI is a finalist in the accelerator, which served as a catalyst for this new initiative.

"ReflexAI is committed to building products that have the highest impact for users," said John Callery, Cofounder and Chief Product & Technology Officer at ReflexAI. "Our research shows that veterans frequently support each other and can play vital roles in encouraging their peers to seek professional help at critical moments."

Google.org previously supported The Trevor Project in developing an AI-powered training tool, which enabled significant growth in Trevor's crisis service programs and was named one of TIME's "100 Best Inventions of 2021." ReflexAI's cofounders were previously leaders at The Trevor Project.

"Google has always believed that technology can be a force for good," said Jacquelline Fuller, President of Google.org. "We're particularly committed to enabling organizations that are responsibly deploying technology to support vulnerable populations in ways that can catalyze even larger impact."

Responsible technology

ReflexAI meets the highest ethical standards in the development and deployment of its products. Investments include extensive user research and product development anchored in user-centric design. The organization also works with independent experts including ethicists and clinicians at all stages of the product development cycle.

About ReflexAI

ReflexAI brings the best in machine learning and natural language processing to mission-driven, people-centric organizations via innovative tools that transform how they train, develop, and empower their frontline teams.

About Google.org

Google.org's mission is to bring the best of Google to help solve some of humanity's biggest challenges — combining funding, in-kind product donations, and technical expertise to support underserved communities and provide opportunity for everyone.

Mission Daybreak

Mission Daybreak, formerly known as the Suicide Prevention Grand Challenge, is a $20 million grand challenge to reduce Veteran suicides. Mission Daybreak builds on VA's long history of advancing health innovation to create an entire ecosystem of support for innovators and their solutions. The challenge offers $20 million in non-dilutive funding as well as non-monetary resources.

