LULAC FOCUSES ON THE FUTURE AFTER NEW MEMBERS ARE NAMED TO ORGANIZATION'S LEADERSHIP

Leaders of Nation's Oldest and Largest Latino Civil Rights Organization Climax Historic Meeting with Call for Unity and Commitment to the Mission of LULAC

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issued a statement following a two-day national board meeting pledging to members, corporate partners, and community allies to stay focused on the organization's mission of serving the 66 million Latinos in the United States and Puerto Rico.

"We want to report that we have come out united, committed, and stronger than ever with one voice that includes elected LULAC representatives from all corners of the country," said Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President.

In relation to misinformation that references former LULAC National President Roger Rocha as the LULAC National Institute (LNI) chairman, Mr. Rocha has emitted the following statement:

"Fellow LULAC members and friends, I was notified this afternoon that there is false information being distributed stating that I was elected the Chair of the LULAC National Institute (LNI); however, the position I hold within the LNI is as its Vice Chairman. There is only one LULAC National Institute (LNI), and that is the one that is officially recognized by the LULAC National Board (LNO). The Chairman of the LNI is Mr. Domingo Garcia , and as such, the rest of the LNI Board members and I work with him for the betterment of our community."

Garcia says the fake claims are being led by a group of five national board officers removed and impeached, with one of the officers expelled from membership in the league. The action was taken after considering an array of violations of the organization's constitution. The decision means the individuals cease to be members of the national board. Also, refunding their membership dues ends their participation in the organization. Any future involvement in the league by these individuals requires re-applying for membership and acceptance of their dues by local, state, and national LULAC officials. Impeachment charges against President Garcia were dismissed.

In a separate, related action, the board removed Linda Chavez , National Vice-President of the Southwest, as ineligible to serve in that capacity according to constitutional requirements following an expulsion. On Friday, the LULAC national board voted to terminate the contract of Sindy Benavides as CEO.

"Our eyes are on our work ahead and we are committed to working together on the urgent needs facing our people," said Garcia. "We will not be distracted by bogus claims from a makeshift, tiny group of individuals falsely claiming the LULAC shield and banner. These people were removed and impeached for violating the LULAC constitution, guiding our organization for 93 years. They do not represent LULAC, now or in the future," he added.

