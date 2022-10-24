Dragonfly Financial Technologies Expands Its FinTech Ecosystem

Leader in Digital Business Banking Solutions Partners with Ninth Wave and Prolific Banking – Giving Banks Greater Access to FinTech Applications and Services

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, today announced its expanded FinTech ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships with open finance platforms Ninth Wave and Prolific Banking, Dragonfly will further provide banks with secure, seamless connections to popular fintech applications and industry-leading enrollment-as-a-service solutions.

"We're building our FinTech ecosystem to provide banks with best-in-class services — so they can deliver feature-rich, banking-as-a-service to their corporate and small business customers," said Jim Gillespie, chief product officer at Dragonfly Financial Technologies. "Prolific and Ninth Wave are in lockstep with our vision to deliver tremendous innovation and value to our customers' businesses through our features, user experience and API integrations that business banking customers want."

Through its partnership with Ninth Wave, Dragonfly is accelerating the ability to add additional core functionality to its recently launched FinTech Integration Center, which provides real-time connections to applications including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Oracle NetSuite, Xero and Quicken. Dragonfly will invest in adding additional popular fintech applications for CRM, property management and other use cases.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership with Dragonfly, helping them accelerate the delivery of innovative services and solutions to their corporate and business banking customers," said Cameron Taylor, Chief Product Officer, Ninth Wave. "Ninth Wave is focused on providing real-time, integrated open finance solutions that connect banks to leading accounting, CRM, property management, and treasury management systems, and Dragonfly's commitment to delivering a best-in-class, comprehensive offering in this space makes it a natural partnership."

Dragonfly's partnership with Prolific Banking integrates Prolific Banking's On-Ramp solution with Dragonfly's Universal Online Banker digital banking platform — enabling Dragonfly to support enrollment-as-a-service. On-Ramp, based on the Prolific Open Digital cloud platform, successfully utilizes Dragonfly APIs, providing automated enrollment of digital business banking customers and services to Dragonfly's Universal Online Banker.

"Our On-Ramp automated enrollment service provides a truly open solution and integrating with Dragonfly's Universal Online Banker is key to providing exceptional value," said Scott Graf, Prolific Banking president and founder. "We're excited to assist Dragonfly in helping their customers automate the digital platform enrollment and provisioning process."

About Dragonfly's Universal Online Banker

Dragonfly's Universal Online Banker is a digital banking platform that delivers fast and easy payments and liquidity management with deep, rich feature function and simple, easy to use workflows – enabling banks to deliver their banking services directly to their customers. The broad-based functionality offers user-driven balance and transaction reporting tool, sophisticated entitlements and approval capabilities including panel authorization, and extensive global payment types.

About Dragonfly's FinTech Integration Center

Fully integrated with Dragonfly's Universal Online Banker (UOB) solution, the FinTech Integration Center uses standardized connections to help banks connect in real time to popular FinTech applications – enabling day-one service to small business banking customers. Dragonfly's FinTech Integration Center, allows bank customers to interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and ERP systems. By embedding the bank's solutions directly in these FinTech applications, Dragonfly customers simplify their customer's daily banking activities and enable them to spend more time running their businesses.

About Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp.

Dragonfly Financial Technologies provides digital banking and treasury management offerings to banks for use by all businesses from small businesses to large corporations, delivering financial institutions global multilingual and multi-currency cash management solutions. Dragonfly works alongside its global banking clientele to deliver secure, frictionless payments, enabling banks to streamline processes, automate tasks and improve overall efficiencies of digital banking programs. For more information, visit www.dragonflyft.com.

