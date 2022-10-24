Eyeful Media Named to Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies 2022 List

Dallas-based agency ranks 13 on list overall, number 5 in the West/Southwest

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeful Media, a woman and minority-owned digital marketing agency, has been named to the 2022 Adweek list of fastest-growing agencies. The Dallas-based agency ranked number 13 on the list overall, number 6 for digital agencies, and number 5 in the West/Southwest. Additionally, they ranked number 5 for both minority-led agencies and women-led agencies.

Eyeful Media experienced a 323% two-year growth rate from 2019 to 2021, entirely driven by word-of-mouth growth. Founder and CEO Antonella Pisani attributes this growth to her values-focused team, strong company culture and disruption of the traditional client-agency relationship, which has led to an 86% client retention rate and 76 NPS.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Adweek," adds Pisani "Our team is passionate about setting a high bar for ourselves and performance, while remaining open to learning something new every day. Eyeful Media couldn't have done this without our team members making this possible."

Eyeful Media specializes in helping mid-sized companies increase their online revenue and improve their digital presence. They manage paid search and shopping ads, SEO optimization and copywriting, and offer digital strategy services to mid-market clients and private equity firms.

"We believe in driving high-value outcomes with low overhead and low ego. Our deliverables are pragmatic, and we welcome our clients to bring us their challenging business problems," adds Pisani.

The agency has experienced exponential growth and brings a fresh approach to the traditional agency model by hiring only experienced holistic marketers and eliminating the account management layer often found in digital marketing agencies. Eyeful Media only hires marketers in the USA, with an average of 13 years digital experience, and does not outsource or use any offshore support. The team is fully remote across 16 states and made up of 40% minorities.

They also attribute their explosive growth to their focus on core values, implementing a people-first culture, and being a good corporate citizen as its top priorities - including donating 5% of profits to charity. Eyeful Media prides itself on its intellectually stimulating environment, which allows for team members a balanced life and social responsibility and higher than average employee retention rates.

Adweek compiles the fastest-growing agencies list from companies that must have been rounded in or before 2019, have at least $250,000 in revenue in 2019 and earned revenue in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

About Eyeful Media

Eyeful Media is a female and minority-owned digital marketing and consulting firm focused on performance marketing and digital strategy for mid-market companies. The team is composed entirely of proven marketers with an average of 13 years of hands-on digital experience. For more information, please visit https://www.eyefulmedia.com/ .

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged community across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.

