Point32Health to Pilot Nerivio® Drug-Free Migraine Treatment Device

MONTCLAIR, N.J. and CANTON, Mass., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica , a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced digitally-connected neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, announced today it has teamed up with Point32Health , the parent organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, to conduct a 12-month pilot aimed at treating the organization's commercial members suffering from episodic and chronic migraine.

"Point32Health recognizes the importance of providing its members with advanced effective solutions to improve their quality of life," said Alon Ironi, CEO of Theranica. "We are dedicated to making Nerivio accessible to people with migraine who seek cost-effective, chemical-free therapies to manage this debilitating disease. We look forward to working with Point32Health and with the healthcare providers participating in this pilot, and to forging additional strategic collaborations to ensure wide scope access to this disruptive-technology therapy."

Nerivio is an FDA-cleared, prescribed, smartphone-controlled, drug-free wearable device for the treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in people aged 12 and older. Uniquely worn on the upper arm at the onset of a migraine attack, Nerivio alleviates migraine headache and associated symptoms by utilizing remote electrical neuromodulation to trigger an endogenous analgesic mechanism, known as conditioned pain modulation. The device can be utilized as a standard of care pharmacological option, as a standalone treatment or in combination with existing treatments.

"Migraine impacts more than 10 percent of the population, causing substantial discomfort that negatively impacts their quality of life," said Michael Sherman, MD, MBA, MS, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Point32Health. "We are excited to work with Theranica to offer Nerivio as a drug-free solution to our members experiencing acute migraines and recurring attacks. This pilot highlights our commitment to offering access to a wide range of medical devices and tools that support healthy living."

Eligible Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts health plans members in New England should discuss enrollment to the program with their neurologists. Participating neurologists will prescribe Nerivio to eligible Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan members, including Tufts Health Direct members.

"Many of my patients have found Nerivio to be highly efficacious for them," said Sait Ashina, MD, Assistant Professor of Neurology and headache specialist in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School in Boston. "Given the multifaceted complexity of migraine, it's essential that patients have access to a wide range of therapies, both pharmacological and drug-free. A considerable portion of the patients in my clinic are members of Point32Health, and I'm appreciative that they can now have access to this important therapy."

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

About Theranica

Theranica is a prescribed digital therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect therapies for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescribed wearable device for acute treatment of migraine, recently surpassed a quarter of a million treatments administered to date. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to develop solutions for additional idiopathic pain conditions. Nerivio has received FDA authorization and CE mark for use in acute treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in adult and adolescent patients.

