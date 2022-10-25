Edenor successfully completed the cancellation and voluntary exchange of its financial debt for USD 98 million

Today, Edenor completed its cancellation and voluntary exchange of the Financial Debt of Class 9 Negotiable Obligation of 9.75% for a total of USD 98.05 millions.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The operation included a debt exchange which was supported by 77,35% bondholders(USD 75.855.000), in two steps, by which new Senior Notes Class 1- NY Law were issued for the exchange for a total of USD 55.244.538, maturing in May 2025. They were listed on SVS pannel in BYMA as a social bond.

In addition, Senior Notes Class 2 were issued for USD 30.000.000 hard dollar under Argentine Law completed on September 22,2022, maturing in November 2024.

Thanks to the successful closing of this process, the company does not present any financial maturities for the next two years.

The importance of this exchange has been reflected by Moody´s affirming the Caa3 Corporate Family Rating, changing the outlook from negative to stable

Edenor thanks its investors for the support of in its authorities, management and its shareholders

About Edenor

EDENOR is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity (20 percent of total consuption). Its is a private and Argentine company with an area of 4,637 sq.km. which includes 21 municipalities inhabited by 11 millions people.

