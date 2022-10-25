EY announces 20 founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022

Class features entrepreneurs across industries focused on social good and sustainability issues

Tech-based platforms fuel founders as they solve problems in health care, education, staffing and more

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) is proud to announce the 20 founders who were selected for the Class of 2022 of the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America. Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the program selects high-potential women entrepreneurs and connects them with the advisors, access and resources they need to continue to grow and scale their businesses. By engaging in the program, participants receive tailored executive education and introductions to the massive EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem, as well as the Winning Women community around the world.

They are rewriting rules and reshaping markets

"Women are a tremendous driver of the economy, and we must empower and help these entrepreneurs thrive," said EY Americas Solutions Leader Cheryl Grise, who also serves as the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Executive Sponsor. "Not only does empowering women founders lead to a more inclusive and prosperous society, but it also spurs innovation across the economy. Over the last 15 years, the Entrepreneurial Winning Women program has worked to address systematic gender-based hurdles that often face women business owners," Grise said. "With the right access, women have proven they can scale and reinvent, innovate and excel in their respective industries. This community is an awe-inspiring one, and we are so honored to be able share their stories and help them on their journey to the top."

The Class of 2022 comprises 18 fast-growing companies led by women across Canada and the US, touching an array of industries. Members of the Class of 2022 are diversified in their missions and industries but share the common thread of focusing on social good and sustainability issues, such as disabilities and workplace equity, specialized care, organic food and environmental waste recycling. Others look to create efficiencies and solve universal business problems with innovative technology solutions in health care, education, staffing and more. The founders chosen for the program showcased exceptional business acumen, effectiveness, innovation in designing solutions and an unflinching determination that helped them stand out among their peers.

"The past year has been filled with economic ups and downs, including lasting impacts of the pandemic and unprecedented social change," said Maranda Bruckner, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Program Leader. "These entrepreneurs effectively navigate challenges and scale profitable, high-growth companies while demonstrating the grit, drive and resilience needed for ongoing success. They are rewriting rules and reshaping markets," Bruckner said. "We have no doubt that these women will continue to change the world."

The Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America program serves women business owners who are founding CEOs of any US or Canadian privately held company that is 10 years old or younger. Company revenues typically range from at least $2m to as much as $30m annually. The Entrepreneurial Winning Women program participants become part of a global peer community, which includes more than 900 Entrepreneurial Winning Women entrepreneurs in 48 countries and on every continent.

"When we celebrate these Entrepreneurial Winning Women, we encourage the future health of our economy and society," said Lee Henderson, Americas EY Private Leader. "Through providing access to the organization's far-reaching entrepreneur network, training and resources, we are committed to helping these founders create jobs, break boundaries and lead by example. We welcome these entrepreneurs to the EY family. We cannot wait to see all the great things that you will continue to do for your businesses, your communities and our overall economy."

The Class of 2022 will be officially recognized in November during the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

North America Class of 2022

The members of the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Class of 2022 are:

ABA Pathways, LLC | Jenipher Swanson

ABA Pathways provides applied behavior analysis to individuals with autism. Its consultation practices are grounded on the evidence-based principles of applied behavioral analysis. The company conducts functional behavior assessments and skills assessments to develop a data-driven treatment program that provides individuals and families with a comprehensive, holistic program that fosters growth in communication and appropriate social behavior.

Arlo Solutions, LLC | Lonye Ford and Arlene Wube

Arlo Solution's dynamic team of proven data protectors, information confidantes, tech aficionados and digital innovators is on a mission to streamline government technology. Working as trusted advisors to organization leaders, Arlo Solution's cybersecurity experts have the skills and passion to carve out simple, cost-effective solutions.

Axess Law | Lena Koke

Axess Law is Canada's first virtual real estate and mortgage closing legal company. Axess Law provides a streamlined and transparent real estate closing experience from anywhere in the world.

Blume Supply Inc. | Karen Danudjaja

Blume Supply is what happens when you pair the benefits of the wellness aisle and the experience of a cafe. Blume Supply is remaking favorite caffe lattes with the magic of superfoods. Its mission is to bring fun and play back to wellness, creating rituals users want to keep and share. Blume's blends are plant based, refined sugar free and organic, and they are available in 1,500 stores across Canada and the US.

Broadstaff | Carrie Charles

Broadstaff is an industry leader in talent solutions, providing contract and direct hire placement services to companies in the technology, telecommunications and engineering industries nationwide. A growing team of industry-experienced and industry-trained professionals, Broadstaff proudly serves small, midsize and Fortune 500 companies.

Engage fi | Jennifer Addabbo

Engage fi is a financial services consulting firm that saves money for banks and credit unions by negotiating their critical vendor contracts and sharing in the savings that's negotiated. With over 450 years of combined industry experience, its team of 50 is laser focused on leveraging its proprietary technology and subject-matter expertise to create a win-win financial model that is effective as it has saved clients over $3b .

Kidcrew™ | Dr. Dina Kulik

Kidcrew™ is the first of its kind — a forward-thinking clinic focusing on patient experience, family-centered care and wellness for kids. By placing essential health services for children under one roof, Kidcrew is the One Stop for Kids' Health™. Kidcrew provides medical services for children younger than one year old to 18 years, offering general pediatric visits, a variety of subspecialties and allied health services.

Londre Bodywear Inc.| Ainsley Rose and Hannah Todd

Londre Bodywear is the most sustainable swimwear company on the planet. Through their unique shaping swimwear offerings, they have upcycled more than 1m plastic bottles into the most flattering garments with the lowest possible impact and helped restore three coral reefs. Experiencing hypergrowth since inception, they've become experts at staying nimble while never wavering on the values that have built their cult customer following.

Mason Dixie Foods | Ayeshah Abuelhiga

Mason Dixie Foods is a better-for-you American comfort food brand offering a selection of clean-label, yet delicious, breakfast sandwiches, biscuits and scones. All goodies are made from scratch using only fresh, real dairy and they are free from artificial ingredients, preservatives and additives. Mason Dixie Foods is certified minority and LGBTQ+ owned and managed and its products can be found at retailers nationwide.

Nuts For Cheese ™ | Margaret Coons

Nuts for Cheese™ was founded by an inspired vegan chef with an unparalleled passion to spread positive, sustainable change through food. This award-winning artisanal cheese is intended to elevate how consumers enjoy cheese as made by this world-class manufacturer of chef-made, organic, plant-based dairy products.

Pack Up + Go | Lillian Rafson

Pack Up + Go is a travel brand that specializes in surprise vacations. The company plans curated getaways around the US, but the catch is that travelers don't discover their destination until the day they depart! Pack Up + Go has sent over 30,000 travelers to more than 300 destinations nationwide.

Santé Circle Health | Yvonne Chan

Santé Circle Health is a disability management company helping employees return to work or stay at work after an illness or injury. By considering the physical, cognitive and psycho-emotional demands of the job, they develop effective plans for an early, safe and suitable return to work. Santé Circle Health assists employers with employee absences, injuries, illnesses, claims for short-term and long-term disability, return-to-work determinations and accommodations within the workplace.

Steel Point Solutions, LLC | Likia Hawkins

With a vision of offering world-class, integrated business solutions and IT services, Steel Point Solutions has built a reputation as a digital transformation services and solutions provider to US public sector clients. They create client value by focusing on workforce optimization, operating resilience and continuous innovation.

Teachers On Call | Joanne Sallay

Teachers On Call is an award-winning educational service that provides personalized tutoring for elementary through high school students experiencing learning difficulties or striving to achieve academic excellence. The tutors are professional certified teachers who support the specific needs of each student in all subjects. Teachers On Call strives to help students build academic skills, develop better study habits, improve self-confidence, and achieve success in school and life.

Virtual Gurus | Bobbie Racette

Virtual Gurus is a talent marketplace that leverages proprietary AI technology to match organizations of all sizes with highly skilled Canadian and American virtual assistants. Whether your organization needs a dedicated assistant, special project support or help with occasional tasks, we're your people. Ninety-five percent of the company's workforce identifies as female; 65% are Black, Indigenous and people of color; and 35% identify as LGBTQ+. Virtual Gurus provides employment opportunities to individuals from historically underrepresented backgrounds.

VMX International, LLC | Vickie Lewis

VMX International brings innovative ideas and solutions to the business of a clean environment. VMX provides integrated and nonhazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to government, commercial, industrial and construction customers across the US and Canada . VMX International's team is dedicated to finding effective, sustainable solutions to preserve the environment for future generations.

WalkerHealthcareIT, LLC | Tifiany Walker

WalkerHealthcareIT provides domain expertise in health care payer and provider systems. It provides consulting services, including project-based solutions, supporting IT and business operations across health care enterprises. Throughout its history, WalkerHealthcareIT has consistently exceeded the expectations of clients, as demonstrated through a large and growing portfolio of health care clients, including a Fortune 100 payer organization.

Wellthy | Lindsay Jurist-Rosner

Wellthy is a Series B hypergrowth platform revolutionizing the way families organize care for their loved ones. Through precision technology and expert care coordinators, Wellthy helps families in the US, Canada , the UK and Ireland manage and navigate care, specifically for families with aging, disabled and chronically ill loved ones. More than 1.5m people have access to Wellthy today through some of the largest and best-known health plans and employers across the world.

