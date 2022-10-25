Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

HONOLULU, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We enjoyed strong demand for travel to Hawaiʻi this summer led by our North America routes and are encouraged to see these trends continue into the fall, while the relaxation of travel restrictions in Japan sets the stage for the full restoration of our network in the months ahead," said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. "Our competitive position is strong. And above all else we continue to have the best team in the business that has taken on every challenge over the last few years and continues to deliver outstanding service and hospitality."

Financial Results

Third Quarter 2022

The Company reported:

GAAP net loss of $(9.3) million , and an adjusted net loss of $(7.7) million .

GAAP EPS of $(0.18) , and adjusted EPS of $(0.15) .

EBITDA of $46.8 million , and adjusted EBITDA of $47.9 million .

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue Environment

The Company continued to enjoy strong demand throughout its domestic network and is seeing a solid recovery in its international network. The Company's overall operating revenue was down 1.9% from third quarter 2019 as its international network is still rebuilding.

Other revenue was up 28.2% compared to the third quarter of 2019 driven by a strong quarter of cargo revenue and sales of HawaiianMiles.

Amazon Agreement

On October 21, 2022, the Company announced an eight-year agreement with Amazon to provide flight operations and maintenance services for Amazon's air cargo operation. Amazon will provide a minimum of 10 A330-300 freight aircraft, and the Company will provide crew and line maintenance for this fleet. The initial aircraft are scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2023. In support of this business, the Company will open mainland base(s) for crew and maintenance. Under the agreement, Amazon can grow its fleet with Hawaiian above the initial 10 aircraft and extend the contract beyond the initial eight-year term. This agreement will provide the Company with a new long-term diversified stream of revenue with no aircraft acquisition costs. As part of the agreement, Amazon will receive warrants to acquire up to 9.4 million of the Company's common shares vesting over nine years.

Routes and Network

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company operated at 93% of its 2019 third quarter system capacity, comprised of 116%, 82% and 52% capacity on its North America, Neighbor Island and International routes, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had:

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.4 billion

$1.7 billion in liquidity, including its undrawn $235 million revolving credit facility

Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.7 billion

Air traffic liability and current frequent flyer deferred revenue of $700 million

Operational Excellence

In August 2022, the Company announced a partnership with Honolulu Community College to increase access to Aviation Maintenance Technician careers. The partnership will enable the college to double the number of students enrolled in the Aeronautics Maintenance Technology program by fall of 2023. One component of this program is the opportunity for students to take classes during the day while also participating in a paid part-time apprenticeship at Hawaiian Airlines.

Awards and Recognition

In August 2022, Forbes named Hawaiian Airlines as Hawai'i's Best Employer as part of the 2022 America's Best Employers by State rankings.

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

In August 2022, the Company awarded a $100,000 grant to Kākoʻo ʻŌiwi, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the cultural, spiritual and traditional practices of the Native Hawaiian community. The grant will fund the construction of a wash and pack facility in Heʻeia that can be accessed by area farmers to process locally grown crops.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects its capacity for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be down approximately 4% to down 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly driven by the delay of the full restoration of its Japan network.

The Company expects its total revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be up 1.5% to up 5.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company expects its CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be up approximately 13% to 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company's outlook for adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 is -$5 million to $35 million.

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Item

Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

GAAP Equivalent

GAAP Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance ASMs

Down 4% to 7%







Total Revenue

Up 1.5% to up 5.5%







Costs per ASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items (a)

Up 13% to 16%

Costs per ASM (a)

up 24% to 27% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Down 5.5% to 8.5%







Fuel Price per Gallon (b)

$3.49







Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$-5 million to $35 million

Net Income (c)







(a) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring items. (b) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the October 13, 2022 fuel forward curve. (c) The Company is not providing a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as it is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to calculate special and non-recurring charges, which could have a significant impact on the GAAP measure.

Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The table below summarizes the Company's updated expectations for the full year ending December 31, 2022 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Item

Full Year 2022 Guidance Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Down 10% to 13% Fuel Price per Gallon (a)

$3.47 Effective Tax Rate

~18% to ~19% Capital Expenditures

$120 million to $135 million

(a) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the October 13, 2022 fuel forward curve

Investor Conference Call

Hawaiian Holdings' quarterly results conference call is scheduled to begin today, October 25, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (USA). The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may access and listen to the live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at HawaiianAirlines.com . For those who are not available for the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. In 2022, the carrier topped Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline and was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's ability, timing and progress in recovering from the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's timing and expectations related to network and route recovery; future domestic and international demand for air travel; expectations and outcomes related to the Company' cargo deal with Amazon; the outcomes of the Company's partnership with Honolulu Community College; the outcomes of the Company's grant to Kākoʻo ʻŌiwi; the Company's outlook for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 and twelve-months ending December 31, 2022; the Company's expectations and plans related to the restatement of its financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 and statements as to other matters that do not relate strictly to historical facts or statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the continuing and developing effects of the spread of COVID-19 on the Company's business operations and financial condition; fluctuations and the extent of declining demand for air transportation in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company's dependence on the tourism industry; current macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures; the Company's ability to accurately forecast economic volatility; macroeconomic developments; political developments; geopolitical conflict; the price and availability of aircraft fuel; labor negotiations; supply chain constraints; regulatory determinations and related developments; competitive pressures, including the impact of industry capacity between North America and Hawai'i and interisland; changes in the Company's future capital needs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the outcome of the Company's evaluation of its accounting with respect to previously issued financial statements, including the possibility of material adjustments thereto; the discovery of additional and unanticipated information during the procedures required to be completed before the Company is able to file its required restated reports for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022; and the application of accounting or tax principles in an unanticipated manner.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions referred to above that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements also include the risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed from time to time in the Company's other public filings and public announcements, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

Table 1. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change



(in thousands, except per share data) Operating Revenue:























Passenger

$ 663,107

$ 454,044

46.0 %

$ 1,684,599

$ 947,784

77.7 % Other

78,047

54,804

42.4 %

225,634

154,062

46.5 % Total

741,154

508,848

45.7 %

1,910,233

1,101,846

73.4 % Operating Expenses:























Wages and benefits

206,306

180,405

14.4 %

615,091

511,342

20.3 % Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

225,999

108,785

107.7 %

603,873

240,361

151.2 % Maintenance, materials and repairs

59,317

48,081

23.4 %

170,934

119,416

43.1 % Aircraft and passenger servicing

41,044

30,915

32.8 %

110,490

73,896

49.5 % Depreciation and amortization

34,347

33,899

1.3 %

102,435

104,368

(1.9) % Commissions and other selling

32,505

20,964

55.1 %

81,767

49,643

64.7 % Aircraft rent

25,921

26,680

(2.8) %

77,987

84,200

(7.4) % Other rentals and landing fees

38,370

36,414

5.4 %

110,022

83,421

31.9 % Purchased services

31,269

27,361

14.3 %

95,713

75,229

27.2 % Special items

6,303

—

100.0 %

6,303

8,983

(29.8) % Government grant recognition

—

(78,256)

(100.0) %

—

(320,645)

(100.0) % Other

43,145

30,133

43.2 %

112,884

82,854

36.2 % Total

744,526

465,381

60.0 %

2,087,499

1,113,068

87.5 % Operating Income (Loss)

(3,372)

43,467

(107.8) %

(177,266)

(11,222)

1,479.6 % Nonoperating Income (Expense):























Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

(23,206)

(29,897)





(72,760)

(83,905)



Interest income

9,287

2,067





20,283

4,661



Capitalized interest

1,061

880





3,173

2,340



Gains (losses) on fuel derivatives

(1,063)

—





(1,063)

217



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—





(8,568)

(3,994)



Other components of net periodic benefit cost

1,252

981





3,812

2,943



Gains (losses) on investments, net (1)

(4,028)

(196)





(38,519)

400



Gains on foreign debt

9,978

1,944





42,295

21,074



Other, net

(688)

(77)





(2,318)

1,537



Total

(7,407)

(24,298)





(53,665)

(54,727)



Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(10,779)

19,169





(230,931)

(65,949)



Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,510)

4,500





(41,010)

(13,750)



Net Income (Loss)

$ (9,269)

$ 14,669





$ (189,921)

$ (52,199)



Net Income (Loss) Per Share























Basic

$ (0.18)

$ 0.29





$ (3.70)

$ (1.03)



Diluted

$ (0.18)

$ 0.28





$ (3.70)

$ (1.03)



Weighted Average Number of Common Stock Shares Outstanding:























Basic

51,388

51,210





51,344

50,619



Diluted

51,388

51,825





51,344

50,619







(1) Reflects the anticipated impact of the Company's correction of unrealized losses from equity securities, net of the tax effect of such accounting, as the Company anticipates disclosing in its restated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, to be filed with the SEC as soon as practicable.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)





September 30, 2022 (unaudited)

December 31, 2021



(in thousands, except shares) ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 275,128

$ 490,561 Restricted cash

17,352

17,267 Short-term investments

1,152,711

1,241,752 Accounts receivable, net

87,417

92,888 Income taxes receivable

70,233

71,201 Spare parts and supplies, net

37,163

34,109 Prepaid expenses and other

85,544

66,127 Total

1,725,548

2,013,905 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,102,152 and $999,966 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

1,887,671

1,957,623 Other Assets:







Assets held-for-sale

15,897

29,449 Operating lease right-of-use assets

477,169

536,154 Long-term prepayments and other

91,333

80,489 Intangible assets, net

13,500

13,500 Total Assets

$ 4,211,118

$ 4,631,120 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 147,052

$ 114,400 Air traffic liability and current frequent flyer deferred revenue

699,802

631,157 Other accrued liabilities

173,966

165,050 Current maturities of long-term debt, less discount

45,205

97,096 Current maturities of finance lease obligations

25,886

24,149 Current maturities of operating leases

76,421

79,158 Total

1,168,332

1,111,010 Long-Term Debt

1,574,660

1,704,298 Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits:







Noncurrent finance lease obligations

80,476

100,995 Noncurrent operating leases

366,137

423,293 Accumulated pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations

152,894

160,817 Other liabilities and deferred credits

78,574

78,340 Noncurrent frequent flyer deferred revenue

307,443

296,484 Deferred tax liability, net

135,119

186,797 Total

1,120,643

1,246,726 Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders' Equity:







Special preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, three shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 51,411,336 and 51,233,369 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

514

512 Capital in excess of par value

273,713

269,575 Accumulated income (1)

190,916

380,837 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (1)

(117,660)

(81,838) Total

347,483

569,086 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,211,118

$ 4,631,120



(1) Reflects the anticipated impact of the Company's correction of unrealized losses from equity securities, net of the tax effect of such accounting, as the Company anticipates disclosing in its restated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, to be filed with the SEC as soon as practicable.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)





Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021



(in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities

$ (24,050)

$ 311,300 Cash flows from Investing Activities:







Additions to property and equipment, including pre-delivery payments

(29,717)

(34,144) Proceeds from the disposition of aircraft and aircraft related equipment

10,743

394 Purchases of investments

(751,509)

(1,529,293) Sales of investments

756,561

598,979 Net cash used in investing activities

(13,922)

(964,064) Cash flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

—

68,132 Long-term borrowings

—

1,251,705 Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(173,298)

(405,703) Debt issuance costs and discounts

(2,236)

(24,664) Payment for taxes withheld for stock compensation

(1,842)

(1,763) Other

—

1,837 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(177,376)

889,544 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(215,348)

236,780 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of Period

507,828

509,639 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of Period

$ 292,480

$ 746,419

Table 2. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Selected Statistical Data (unaudited)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021 (a)

% Change

2022

2021 (a)

% Change



(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) Scheduled Operations:























Revenue passengers flown

2,738

2,056

33.2 %

7,345

4,512

62.8 % Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

4,113,172

3,181,165

29.3 %

10,950,031

7,000,012

56.4 % Available seat miles (ASM)

4,957,011

4,188,971

18.3 %

13,704,779

10,201,330

34.3 % Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield)

16.12 ¢

14.27 ¢

13.0 %

15.38 ¢

13.54 ¢

13.6 % Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

83.0 %

75.9 %

7.1 pts.

79.9 %

68.6 %

11.3 pts. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)

13.38 ¢

10.84 ¢

23.4 %

12.29 ¢

9.29 ¢

32.3 % Total Operations:























Revenue passengers flown

2,741

2,066

32.7 %

7,361

4,533

62.4 % Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

4,117,551

3,205,407

28.5 %

10,975,703

7,056,854

55.5 % Available seat miles (ASM)

4,964,785

4,229,461

17.4 %

13,744,129

10,298,035

33.5 % Operating revenue per ASM (RASM)

14.93 ¢

12.03 ¢

24.1 %

13.90 ¢

10.70 ¢

29.9 % Operating cost per ASM (CASM)

15.00 ¢

11.00 ¢

36.4 %

15.19 ¢

10.81 ¢

40.5 % CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items (b)

10.32 ¢

10.28 ¢

0.4 %

10.73 ¢

11.50 ¢

(6.7) % Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (c)

4.55 ¢

2.57 ¢

77.0 %

4.40 ¢

2.33 ¢

88.8 % Revenue block hours operated

51,284

45,816

11.9 %

143,646

112,061

28.2 % Gallons of jet fuel consumed

63,834

52,599

21.4 %

174,744

126,987

37.6 % Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual) (c)

$3.54

$2.07

71.0 %

$3.46

$1.89

83.1 %



(a) Includes the operations of the Company's contract carrier under a capacity purchase agreement, which was indefinitely suspended in the first quarter of 2021 and terminated in the second quarter of 2021. (b) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items. (c) Includes applicable taxes and fees.

Table 3.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (unaudited)

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS), CASM, PRASM, RASM, Passenger Revenue per RPM, and Adjusted EBITDA. Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. The adjustments are described below:

Government grant recognition . During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , the Company recognized 78.3 million and 320.6 million, respectively, in contra-expense related to grant proceeds under the federal Payroll Support Programs (Government grant recognition). The grant proceeds were recognized in proportion to estimated wages and benefits expense over the period to which the Payroll Support Programs relate.

Loss on debt extinguishment . During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company recognized a $8.6 million loss on the extinguishment of its remaining outstanding Series 2020-1A and Series 2020- 1B Equipment Notes. Loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded to allow investors to better analyze the Company's core operational performance and more readily compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented below.

Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts . Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

CBA related expense . In January 2022 , the Company reached a tentative agreement with the representatives of its International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM-M) and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers - Clerical Division (IAM-C) employees. In February 2022 , the Company received notice from IAM that the agreement was ratified by its members. The new CBA included a signing bonus of $2.1 million , which was recorded in wages and benefits. Negotiated as part of the new CBA, the Company offered a separation program for the IAM-M and IAM-C employees and recorded a one-time severance payment of $2.6 million , which was recorded in wages and benefits during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .

Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign debt . Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to the Company's functional currency.

Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated foreign exchange positions . Changes in fair value of foreign currency derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, including the unrealized amounts of foreign currency derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

Gain on sale of aircraft . During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company sold three ATR-72 aircraft and recorded a $2.6 million gain on sale of aircraft, which was recorded in other operating expense.

Special items .

Unrealized loss on equity securities. Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities is driven by changes in market prices and currency fluctuations, which is recorded in Other nonoperating expense in the consolidated statements of operations.

The Company believes that adjusting for the impact of the recognition of grant proceeds, changes in fair value of equity securities, fuel and foreign currency derivative contracts, fluctuations in exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, CBA ratification bonus, the loss recognized on the extinguishment of debt, helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



Total

Diluted Net Loss Per Share

Total

Diluted Net Loss Per Share

Total

Diluted Net Loss Per Share

Total

Diluted Net Loss Per Share



(in thousands, except per share data) Net Income (Loss), as reported

$ (9,269)

$ (0.18)

$ 14,669

$ 0.28

$ (189,921)

$ (3.70)

$ (52,199)

$ (1.03) Adjusted for:































Government grant recognition

—

—

(78,256)

(1.51)

—

—

(320,645)

(6.33) Loss on debt extinguishment

—

—

—

—

8,568

0.17

3,994

0.08 Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts

1,063

0.02

—

—

1,063

0.02

(382)

(0.01) CBA related expense

—

—

—

—

4,678

0.09

—

— Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign debt

(9,734)

(0.19)

(1,945)

(0.04)

(41,697)

(0.81)

(20,896)

(0.41) Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated foreign exchange positions

—

—

—

—

—

—

(1,352)

(0.03) Gain on sale of aircraft

—

—

—

—

(2,578)

(0.05)

—

— Special items

6,303

0.12

—

—

6,303

0.12

8,983

0.18 Unrealized loss on equity securities (1)

3,445

0.07

—

—

22,839

0.44

—

— Tax effect of adjustments

497

0.01

16,842

0.32

4,969

0.10

69,363

1.37 Adjusted net loss

$ (7,695)

$ (0.15)

$ (48,690)

$ (0.95)

$ (185,776)

$ (3.62)

$ (313,134)

$ (6.18)

(1) Reflects the anticipated impact of the Company's correction of unrealized losses from equity securities, net of the tax effect of such accounting, as the Company anticipates disclosing in its restated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, to be filed with the SEC as soon as practicable.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes that adjusting earnings for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring operating expenses (such as changes in unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments) and one-time charges helps investors better analyze the Company's financial performance by allowing for company-to-company and period-over-period comparisons that are unaffected by company-specific or one-time occurrences.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(in thousands) Net Income (Loss)

$ (9,269)

14,669

$ (189,921)

(52,199) Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,510)

4,500

(41,010)

(13,750) Depreciation and amortization

34,347

33,899

102,435

104,368 Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

23,206

29,897

72,760

83,905 EBITDA, as reported

46,774

82,965

(55,736)

122,324 Adjusted for:















Government grant recognition

—

(78,256)

—

(320,645) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

8,568

3,994 Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

1,063

—

1,063

(382) CBA related expense

—

—

4,678

— Unrealized gain on non-designated foreign exchange positions

—

—

—

(1,352) Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign debt

(9,734)

(1,945)

(41,697)

(20,896) Gain on sale of aircraft

—

—

(2,578)

— Special items

6,303

—

6,303

8,983 Unrealized loss on equity securities (1)

3,445

—

22,839

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 47,851

$ 2,764

$ (56,560)

$ (207,974)

(1) Reflects the anticipated impact of the Company's correction of unrealized losses from equity securities, net of the tax effect of such accounting, as the Company anticipates disclosing in its restated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, to be filed with the SEC as soon as practicable.

Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)

The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items. These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP Operating Expenses

$ 744,526

$ 465,381

$ 2,087,499

$ 1,113,068 Adjusted for:















Government grant recognition

—

78,256

—

320,645 CBA related expense

—

—

(4,678)

— Gain on sale of aircraft

—

—

2,578

— Special items

(6,303)

—

(6,303)

(8,983) Operating Expenses excluding non-recurring items

$ 738,223

$ 543,637

$ 2,079,096

$ 1,424,730 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(225,999)

(108,785)

(603,873)

(240,361) Operating Expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring items

$ 512,224

$ 434,852

$ 1,475,223

$ 1,184,369 Available Seat Miles

4,964,785

4,229,461

13,744,129

10,298,035 CASM - GAAP

15.00 ¢

11.00 ¢

15.19 ¢

10.81 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(4.55)

(2.57)

(4.40)

(2.33) Government grant recognition

—

1.85

—

3.11 CBA related expense

—

—

(0.03)

— Gain on sale of aircraft

—

—

0.02

— Special items

(0.13)

—

(0.05)

(0.09) CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items

10.32 ¢

10.28 ¢

10.73 ¢

11.50 ¢





Estimated three months ending December 31, 2022



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP operating expenses

$ 736,380 - $ 774,439 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(218,598) - (225,765) Loss on sale of aircraft and equipment

— - — CBA related expense

— - — Adjusted operating expenses

$ 517,782 - $ 548,674 Available seat miles

4,887,337 - 5,044,993 CASM - GAAP

15.07 ¢ - 15.35 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(4.47) - (4.48) Loss on sale of aircraft and equipment

— - — CBA related expense

— - — Adjusted CASM

10.60 ¢ - 10.87 ¢

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.