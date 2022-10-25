Therap Services introduces a new Provider Custom Message feature for its Medication Review module which translates into the Active Medication form for Users Review Acknowledgement

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading EHR software system, providing data-driven and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for service providers in Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and other human services settings, has introduced a new Provider Custom Message option in its system for the Medication Review Note module which will help providers create an approved message that will be shown in the PDF format of the Active Medication(s) form.

Only users assigned with an administrative role will be able to create a new Provider Custom Message in the Therap system, moreover users will be able to create only one 'Approved' Provider Custom Message for each Provider Custom Message type. Note that for the time being, the 'Medication Review Note' is the only option available for this new feature. There can be only one Provider Custom Message of the same type; an error message will show if users try to create another Provider Custom Message without deleting the existing one. A success message page will be shown upon saving, updating and deleting a Provider Custom Message. Using the Medication Review option, users will be able to attach review documents provided by physicians for the individuals. Users will also be able to generate the list of active medications for an individual for a particular date range.

With the help of the Provider Custom Message option, users will be able to include any messages pertaining to the individual they are taking care of. Since the Active Medication form is for a specific date range, this custom message option can be used to declare acknowledgement that the information in the Active Medication(s) form has been reviewed by them and therefore said information was accurate.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered services, please visit

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

