VESTTOO CLOSES $80 MILLION SERIES C FINANCING ROUND, INCREASING VALUATION TO $1 BILLION

Vesttoo is proud to announce its Series C co-led by Mouro Capital and a global private equity fund, with participation from a bulge-bracket investment bank, Gramercy Ventures, Black River Ventures and Hanaco Ventures.

Vesttoo CEO Yaniv Bertele: "Our AI-based marketplace is set to propel the insurance industry forward by better connecting ceded insurance risk to capital sourced from global investors."

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo Ltd, a leading technology-driven global insurance risk transfer platform, today announced an $80 Million Series C financing round co-led by Mouro Capital and a private equity fund, valuing the Company at $1 billion. A US-based bulge-bracket investment bank, Gramercy Ventures, Black River Ventures and Hanaco Ventures also participated in the round.

"Our clients and equity partners understand the Vesttoo vision and the opportunity we provide," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO of Vesttoo. "In a time rife with uncertainty, Vesttoo is showing resilience, financial strength and profitability, thanks to our compelling value proposition. Our AI-based marketplace is set to propel the insurance industry forward by better connecting risk to capital sourced from global investors."

The Series C comes less than a year after Mouro Capital led Vesttoo's Series B round with participation from MS&AD Holdings. Hanaco Ventures led the Series A round in August 2021. Since then, Vesttoo has further developed its AI-based marketplace, the Company's data-driven platform that facilitates the investment of new sources of capital in the insurance market. Investors benefit by accessing a low-volatility risk class uncorrelated to financial markets.

"Vesttoo has built a unique marketplace, proven by robust market demand and the Company's impressive growth trajectory," said Chris Gottschalk, General Partner at Mouro Capital. "We are thrilled to double down on our partnership with Vesttoo as they continue to scale in a market ripe for innovation."

The Company has rapidly expanded its global operations in the past year, hiring professionals in London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Dubai and Tokyo, as well as growing its New York and Tel Aviv bases, establishing a Bermuda-based collateralized insurer, and hiring senior talent to bolster its executive leadership team.

Vesttoo intends to use the capital raised to further expand its global presence, enhance its marketplace platform and widen its offering to insurers and investors.

The Vesttoo MarketplaceTM will allow investors to access a variety of reinsurance products and monitor their performance with transparent and data-driven analytics, while also modeling risk portfolios, providing premium quotes for related reinsurance coverage, and expediting the placement of ceded risks to the market.

About Vesttoo

Vesttoo connects the insurance industry and the capital markets by combining AI-powered technology with expertise in data science, insurance, and finance, so that insurers have the capital they need, and investors have opportunities to diversify with uncorrelated, low-volatility insurance-linked assets. Among the company's partners are well-established global insurers, financial institutions, and large multinational brokers.

About Mouro Capital

Mouro Capital is a venture capital firm backing entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of financial services. With $400 million in assets under management, Mouro invests across the fintech value chain in early to growth stage start-ups across Europe, North America and Latin America. Mouro has invested in companies such as iZettle (acquired by PayPal), Kabbage (acquired by American Express), Creditas, Curve, Ripple, Tradeshift, Trulioo and Upgrade. For more information, visit: http://www.mourocapital.com

For more information, visit https://vesttoo.com .

