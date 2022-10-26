Brighton Health Plan Solutions Named Inaugural BenefitsPRO LUMINARY

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare enablement company Brighton Health Plan Solutions today announced it has been named to the BenefitsPRO LUMINARIES Class of 2022. Brighton was recognized in the Leadership category for its innovative work on multiple fronts, including the creation of forward-thinking benefit models for self-funded plan sponsors and its proactive approach to leadership development among its own team members. LUMINARIES is a new recognition program celebrating organizations that strive to transform and humanize the benefits business and set an example for others in the benefits industry.

Brighton Health Plan Solutions is a healthcare enablement company that is transforming the healthcare landscape. (PRNewsfoto/Brighton Health Plan Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"This recognition was made possible by the incredible dedication and professionalism of Brighton's team members at every level of the organization," said Jim Cusumano, Brighton's chief executive officer. "Together we've created a culture of innovation, inclusion and continuous improvement that has made Brighton an exceptional environment for our employees to grow their careers and a trusted partner for a health systems and self-funded plan sponsors across the country that are looking for better quality, more affordable healthcare solutions."

Brighton is a healthcare enablement company that supports self-funded groups in building custom healthcare and benefits solutions. Brighton provides direct provider contracting, third-party administration services, custom network solutions, integrated pharmacy, worker's compensation, behavioral health, care management and digital health solutions with high levels of flexibility and performance.

"This year's honorees exemplify how leading benefits professionals are moving their industries toward a brighter future and producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to employers, employees and the future of the benefits and health care landscape," said Paul Wilson, BenefitsPRO editor in chief.

Brighton Health Plan Solutions (Brighton) is an innovative healthcare enablement company on a mission to improve how healthcare and benefits are accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together – health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. Brighton goes beyond other third-party administrators to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our health plan, direct contracting, network, Workers' Compensation, behavioral health, care management and digital health solutions. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on Brighton, visit BrightonHPS.com.

