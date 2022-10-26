Converge Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its third quarter for the three and nine month period ended September 30th, 2022 on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at 8:00 am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Richard Lecoutre, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time
Participant Webcast Link:
Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/kOdERzOlj7K
Participant Dial-in Details:
Confirmation #: 18195364
Toronto: 416-764-8609
North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605
International Toll-Free Numbers:
Germany: 08007240293
Ireland: 1800939111
Spain: 900834776
Switzerland: 0800312635
United Kingdom: 08006522435
Recording Playback:
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call using the following link:
Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/kOdERzOlj7K
Expiry Date: November 9th, 2023
A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.
